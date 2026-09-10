Law 5316/2026 On Pay Transparency And Equal Pay

F. Enforcement

Right to full compensation (new Article 53 of Labor Code): Violations of the equal pay principle and pay transparency obligations give rise to a right to full compensation, covering positive and consequential damages and moral harm, with no upper limit.

Administrative sanctions: Breaches constitute violations of labor legislation, subject to administrative fines. Sanctions must take into account aggravating or mitigating circumstances, particularly intersectional discrimination.

Compliance orders by the Labor Inspectorate (new Article 573, par. 3A of Labor Code): In cases of breach of equal pay and pay transparency obligations, the Labor Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Ombudsman, may order the employer to:

1. cease the violation; and

2. take measures to comply.

Recurring fines are imposed every 3 months for non-compliance with orders.

Burden of proof (new Article 54, pars. 3-6 of Labor Code): The reversal of the burden of proof applies when the employer has failed to comply with pay transparency obligations, unless the breach was manifestly involuntary and minor.

Limitation period: The limitation period for equal pay claims does not start until the injured party knew or could reasonably have been expected to know of the violation.

Protection against victimization (new Article 44 of Labor Code): Dismissal or any other adverse treatment is prohibited in retaliation for: filing an internal complaint, initiating administrative or judicial proceedings, or exercising any rights related to the principle of equal pay.

Labor dispute resolution before the Labor Inspectorate (new Article 570A of Labor Code): A specific procedure is introduced for labor disputes involving alleged pay discrimination.