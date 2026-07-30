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30 July 2026

Pay Attention - Episode 22: Greece’s 33 Day Pay Transparency Directive Sprint (Podcast)

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Greece transposed the EU Pay Transparency Directive in just 33 days, one of the fastest implementations in Europe. This episode explores the consultation process, key legislative changes...
Greece Employment and HR
David Lorimer and Tom Heys
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How did Greece implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive in just 33 days?

In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer and joined by Katerina Papastergiou from Kremalis to explore one of the fastest transpositions of the Directive anywhere in Europe. They unpack the journey from consultation to final law, examine the key changes made along the way, and explain what employers need to know.

The discussion covers employee information rights (including a trailblazing(?) right for employers to refuse requests), the role of worker representatives, enforcement and sanctions, and one of the Greek law's most distinctive features: the central role of the Greek Ombudsman, who has been placed at the heart of every PTD process.

Also co-authored by Katerina Papastergiou

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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David Lorimer
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Tom Heys
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