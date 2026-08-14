Video: Work & Residence Permissions In Ireland – Episode 6

Hiring talent and getting necessary work permissions right from the outset is essential.

In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Richard Smith of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines the Irish work and residence permissions system for third country nationals, including when permission is required and what employers need to have in place before applying.

Key points include:

When a third country national needs prior permission to work in Ireland

The main categories of employment permit

Conditions that must be met before an employment permit application can be made

Entry visa and residence registration requirements

Watch the video: