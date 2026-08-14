Video: Work & Residence Permissions In Ireland – Episode 6

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Understanding Ireland's work and residence permissions system is crucial for employers hiring international talent. This video explores the requirements for third country nationals seeking employment in Ireland, covering employment permit categories, application prerequisites, and the essential steps employers must complete before bringing foreign workers onboard.
within Employment and HR, Strategy and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
Hiring talent and getting necessary work permissions right from the outset is essential.
In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Richard Smith of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines the Irish work and residence permissions system for third country nationals, including when permission is required and what employers need to have in place before applying.
Key points include:
When a third country national needs prior permission to work in Ireland
The main categories of employment permit
Conditions that must be met before an employment permit application can be made
Entry visa and residence registration requirements
Watch the video:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.