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Our Employment Briefing Special Edition analyses Ministerial Decision 8934/2026 on the statutory minimum salary and daily wage in Greece, including:

Introduction New Legal Framework Impact on Managerial Employee Thresholds Future Outlook

A. Introduction

1. Following Ministerial Decision 8934/2026 published on 27 March 20261, the statutory minimum salary and daily wage in Greece will be increased for employees and workers as of 1 April 2026.

2. The increase has been determined at 4.55%. This was based on the recommendations of the:

a. Scientific Committee, which proposed a 4–4.5% increase; and

b. Consultation Committee, which proposed a 3.5–5% increase,

and takes into account:

a. GDP growth (~2.1%);

b. inflation (2.9% annual, projected at 2.2% for 2026);

c. employment trends; and

d. the fiscal capacity of the economy.

3. Public sector pay scales also increase by €40 a month.

4. Article 103 of Law 4172/2013 stipulates that individual and collective labor agreements of any kind may not set monthly salaries or wages for full-time employees and workers that are lower than the statutory minimum salary or wage, or the corresponding proportion for part-time employment contracts.

B. New Legal Framework

1. The new gross minimum statutory salary and wage as of 1 April 2026 is as follows:

Statutory Minimum Previous (From April 2025) New (From April 2026) Increase Salary (Monthly) €880 €920 +4.55% Daily Wage €39.30 €41.09 +4.55%

2. On a 12-month basis, the new minimum salary amounts to €1,073.33 per month.

3. The statutory salary in cases of previous service (seniority increments/τριετίες) is outlined in the table below:

Service 1 Seniority Increment (3 years) 2 Seniority Increments (6 years) 3 Seniority Increments (9+ years) Previous (based on €880) €968 €1,056 €1,144 New (based on €920) €1,012 €1,104 €1,196

4. This increase in the minimum salary and daily wage directly affects allowances and benefits which are calculated with reference to the statutory minimum wage, notably including maternity, parental leave and unemployment allowance.

C. Impact on Managerial Employee Thresholds

1. Employees holding managerial, supervisory and fiduciary positions (Managerial Employees) are split into the three categories below, as specified by the relevant decision of the Minister of Employment and Social Affairs:

Category A: Employees who: exercise managerial rights over other employees of the company (i.e. having at least one subordinate) or are persons authorized to take autonomous decisions; represent and bind the company towards third parties; are members of the board of directors or equivalent management body of the employer; or are shareholders or partners holding more than 0.5% of the voting rights of the employer. Category B: Employees who meet all three of the following criteria cumulatively: are heads of directorates, units or departments or other autonomous bodies/operations of the company specified in its organizational chart; are entrusted by the employer with the supervision of part of the continuous, intermittent, extraordinary and in any case essential operation of the company; and receive a gross monthly remuneration not less than four times the applicable statutory minimum salary. Category C: Employees with a gross monthly remuneration not less than six times the applicable statutory minimum salary.

2. Since the remuneration thresholds for Categories B and C are calculated as multiples of the statutory minimum salary, the increase to €920 as of 1 April 2026 results in the following recalculation:

Category Formula Previous Threshold (based on €880) New Threshold (based on €920) Increase Category B 4 × statutory minimum salary €3,520 €3,680 +€160 Category C 6 × statutory minimum salary €5,280 €5,520 +€240

D. Future Outlook

Law 5163/20242 provides that the minimum wage will be adjusted on the basis of a mathematical formula, as is already the case in other EU Member States (eg France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg) from 2028 onwards. The two key criteria will be: inflation, particularly for households in the lowest 20% of the income distribution; and the increase in economic productivity. Importantly, the minimum wage cannot be reduced under this framework. The Government's stated target is for the minimum wage to reach €950 by 2027.

Footnotes

1. Government Gazette 1759/Β/27-3-2026.

2. which transposed EU Directive 2022/2041 on adequate minimum wages into Greek law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.