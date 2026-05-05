Reforms To Wage Regulation Orders Presented At Times Of Malta Event

Malta has introduced comprehensive reforms to its Wage Regulation Orders, establishing immediate sick leave entitlement from day one of employment, standardising family-related leave provisions, and equalising minimum wage rates for younger workers. These changes, presented at a Times of Malta business breakfast by committee chair Dr Christine Calleja from Mamo TCV Advocates, represent a significant modernisation of employment standards across all sectors in Malta.

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Recent reforms to Malta’s Wage Regulation Orders (WROs) were presented during a Times of Malta business breakfast, highlighting significant updates aimed at modernising employment conditions across sectors.

At the core of these changes is the introduction of sick leave entitlement from the very first day of employment. This reform removes previous inconsistencies between sectors, ensuring that all workers are granted immediate access to sick leave without waiting periods.

Employees will also benefit from improved family-related leave provisions. Bereavement leave and marriage leave have been standardised and increased to 3 days, offering workers more equitable and supportive conditions during important life events.

Another major development is the equalisation of the minimum wage for younger workers. Employees aged 16 and 17 will now receive the same minimum wage as adults, effectively eliminating age-based disparities and promoting fairness in the workplace.

These reforms were developed by a dedicated committee tasked with reviewing and updating employment regulations. The committee was chaired by Dr Christine Calleja from Mamo TCV Advocates.

Dr Calleja delivered a presentation during the Times of Malta business breakfast, outlining the key changes and their impact. The session served to inform stakeholders, employers, and the wider public about the scope and importance of the reforms, marking a significant step towards more consistent and modern employment standards in Malta.

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