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12 August 2026

Legal Update: Uniform Bereavement And Marriage Leave Entitlements Across All Sectors

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Malta has introduced amendments to the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations, establishing a uniform minimum entitlement of three working days for both marriage leave and bereavement leave across all employment sectors. This reform addresses historical discrepancies between sectors that previously resulted in inconsistent leave entitlements, with some employees receiving only one day of bereavement leave and two days of marriage leave while others enjoyed more favorable terms under specific Wage Reg
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Dr. Christine Calleja and Klara Cachia
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The Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 452.101) have been amended to establish a uniform minimum entitlement of three working days’ marriage leave and three working days’ bereavement leave. These minimum entitlements apply across all sectors, irrespective of whether an employee is covered by a Conditions of Work Regulation Order.

Prior to these amendments, employees who were not covered by a Wage Regulation Order (‘WRO’) were generally entitled to one day of bereavement leave and two days of marriage leave, while more favourable entitlements often applied under certain WROs. The reform also eliminates certain sector-specific conditions which required employees to remain in employment for a minimum period following their marriages.

This amendment forms part of a wider reform of Malta’s sector-specific employment rules aimed at modernising and streamlining employment conditions across sectors. The reform seeks to address historical discrepancies between sectors that often resulted in inconsistent leave entitlements and increased uncertainty for employers and employees alike.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Dr. Christine Calleja
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Klara Cachia
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