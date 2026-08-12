Legal Update: Uniform Bereavement And Marriage Leave Entitlements Across All Sectors

The Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations (Subsidiary Legislation 452.101) have been amended to establish a uniform minimum entitlement of three working days’ marriage leave and three working days’ bereavement leave. These minimum entitlements apply across all sectors, irrespective of whether an employee is covered by a Conditions of Work Regulation Order.

Prior to these amendments, employees who were not covered by a Wage Regulation Order (‘WRO’) were generally entitled to one day of bereavement leave and two days of marriage leave, while more favourable entitlements often applied under certain WROs. The reform also eliminates certain sector-specific conditions which required employees to remain in employment for a minimum period following their marriages.

This amendment forms part of a wider reform of Malta’s sector-specific employment rules aimed at modernising and streamlining employment conditions across sectors. The reform seeks to address historical discrepancies between sectors that often resulted in inconsistent leave entitlements and increased uncertainty for employers and employees alike.