New Works Council In Germany – Same Old Questions?

At a Glance

In Germany, a works council is an elected group of employees that represents the workforce at the local/business level.

Regular works council elections are held every four years.

Companies in which new members have been elected will likely need to address fundamental issues of works council work, such as training, release from work duties and remuneration.

The regular works council elections, which are held every four years in Germany, have been completed. New bodies have been constituted or are still in the process of being formed. They will include many familiar faces, but certainly also a number of “newcomers.” In many establishments, the new body will continue its work seamlessly. In other cases, the new election will bring about noticeable changes.

Especially at the beginning of a term of office, clear and open communication on the employer’s part is critical and lays the foundation for cooperation based on mutual trust. Employers that identify the newly elected body’s concerns and pain points for the upcoming term at an early stage will, in our experience, face significantly fewer surprises in the months ahead. At the same time, it is advisable to establish processes and dates for cooperation early on and to communicate the employer’s expectations of the body.

In addition to the first steps toward substantive cooperation, establishments in which new members have been elected to the works council will, over the coming weeks, likely need to address fundamental issues of works council work, such as training, release from work duties and remuneration. To help make the start easier, this article answers recurring legal questions.

Topic: Release from Work Duties

Serving on a works council is an honorary office. This often gives rise to misunderstandings — on both the employer and the works council side. Not every member of the body spends the entire day on works council work. When determining when and how works council work is performed, it is important to distinguish between works council members who are released from work duties and those who are not.

What does it actually mean when works council members are “released from work duties”?

A release from work duties within the meaning of Section 38 of the Works Constitution Act (BetrVG) means that the works council member no longer performs their actual contractual duties, but instead devotes themself exclusively to works council work — effectively working “full time” as a works council member (subject to the exception of partial release discussed below). By contrast, works council members who are not released from work duties continue to perform their regular contractual duties and carry out works council work when it arises.

How many works council members must the employer release from work duties?

The number of works council members to be released from work duties for purposes of works council work is determined by statute. Section 38 BetrVG provides for the following thresholds:

Number of employees in the establishment Number of works council members released from work duties 200 to 500 1 501 to 900 2 901 to 1,500 3 1,501 to 2,000 4 2,001 to 3,000 5 3,001 to 4,000 6 4,001 to 5,000 7 5,001 to 6,000 8 6,001 to 7,000 9 7,001 to 8,000 10 8,001 to 9,000 11 9,001 to 10,000 12

In inpidual cases, a higher number of releases may be necessary if required for the proper performance of the works council’s duties. The decision on this, however, is not made by the works council; the employer must consent to any additional releases. If there are disagreements as to whether further releases are required, these must be resolved in labor court resolution proceedings.

Who decides which members are released from work duties?

The works council elects the members to be released from work among its own members by secret ballot. This will often be the chair of the works council, although this is not required by law.

Before electing the members to be released from work duties, the works council must consult with the employer regarding the releases. The employer may raise concerns on operational grounds against the release of specific members. However, the employer has no influence over the proposed releases or the election. If the employer considers a release to be objectively unjustifiable, it may refer the matter to the conciliation committee within two weeks after the election result has been announced. If it does not do so, its consent to the election is deemed to have been given.

Can the works council split releases?

Yes. The works council may split releases. For example, it may pide one full release into two partial releases; the works council members then “share” one release. They are released from work duties for a defined number of hours. The partial releases may not exceed the total number of full releases resulting from the statutory provision. The works council must decide on partial releases before electing the members to be released. The works council must also consult with the employer on this point. If the employer considers a partial release to be objectively unjustifiable, it may refer the matter to the conciliation committee.

May the employer voluntarily release more members from work duties on a full-time basis than required by law?

Voluntary releases exceeding the statutory thresholds are possible if they are required for the proper performance of the works council’s duties. Even if an additional release may be viewed as a goodwill gesture by the employer toward the works council, caution is warranted: an unjustified release of additional works council members may constitute unlawful preferential treatment of works council members under Section 78(2) BetrVG and, in certain circumstances, may even carry criminal liability. In practice, releases above the statutory minimum are rather rare.

When do works council members who are not permanently released from work duties perform works council work? Must they inform the employer?

Works council members who are not permanently released from work duties generally perform their works council duties during working time. The amount of working time that a member may and/or must spend on works council activities cannot be determined in the abstract. The applicable standard is necessity in the inpidual case.

Before performing works council activities, the works council member must notify the employer of their absence, stating the anticipated duration and location of the absence — for example, by email to the supervisor. When the works council member resumes work, they must also notify the employer. If the works council member breaches this duty to notify the employer when leaving and returning, this constitutes a breach of contractual obligations for which the employer may issue a warning.

If it is necessary for works council work to be performed outside the works council member’s regular working hours, the works council member must be granted compensatory time off within one month. To enable compensatory time off, the works council member must inform the employer about the works council activities performed outside working hours and their scope. The works council member may not take compensatory time off unilaterally.

May the employer ask what exactly the works council member is doing for the works council?

When the works council member notifies the employer that they will be absent for works council work, the member is not required to state the reasons for, or the nature of, the works council work. If the employer has doubts as to whether the works council activity performed was necessary, it may subsequently request brief information from the works council member on the nature of the activity performed, sufficient at least to enable the employer to conduct a plausibility review.

Topic: Trainings

The first requests employers receive from the newly elected body often concern approval and assumption of costs for trainings for works council members. Employers frequently view this critically, as costs arise before the first substantive issues can be addressed jointly. However, well-trained works councils that understand the nature and scope of their participation rights and the relevant employment-law context can substantially ease the employer’s work.

What training can the works council claim?

The works council may require the employer to release members from work duties to attend trainings if the training content is necessary for works council work. Where prior knowledge is lacking, works council members must therefore be granted training on the fundamentals of works constitution law and general employment law. If a member has already participated in such training during an ongoing term of office, however, there is no general entitlement to repeat or refresher training.

Training on specialized topics may also be necessary for the performance of works council duties. In such cases, it is generally sufficient for inpidual members of the body to receive the training. Whether training on a particular topic is necessary for the proper performance of works council work must be assessed on a case-by-case basis, in particular by reference to the issues currently pending in the establishment.

May the employer refer the works council to online training?

The works council is obliged to burden the employer only with costs it may reasonably consider appropriate. When assessing necessity, the works council must take into account the operational circumstances and the financial burden imposed on the employer by attendance at the training, and must ensure that the purpose of the training is proportionate to the costs. Training costs are not necessary if the works council can reasonably acquire comparable knowledge in another, less costly manner. From these principles, however, the labor courts do not derive any blanket priority of online training over in-person training. It must be reviewed carefully in each inpidual case whether the generally less expensive online training provides comparable knowledge. The works council’s margin of assessment is, however, broad.

Topic: Remuneration of Works Council Members

A much-discussed and sensitive area is the remuneration of works council members. Companies should pay close attention to this issue — irrespective of whether the works council is composed of newly elected members or familiar faces. High-profile criminal proceedings involving preferential treatment of works council members in the area of remuneration have highlighted the particular sensitivity of this subject in recent years.

How are released works council members to be remunerated?

The statutory rules governing the remuneration of works council members are very strict. Serving on a works council is an honorary office and is performed without separate remuneration. Remuneration relates solely to the contractual work owed by the works council member. Any preferential treatment or disadvantage on account of the office is prohibited and may even be subject to criminal liability.

The works council member must continue to receive the remuneration they would have received had they not performed works council duties but instead continued to perform the contractual work owed. This is known as the loss-of-earnings principle (Lohnausfallprinzip). In addition to base remuneration, the works council member must receive all special payments, premiums and allowances to which they would be entitled absent release from work duties or time off from work.

The BetrVG further provides that the remuneration of works council members may not be set lower than that of comparable employees with typical career progression within the establishment (Section 37(4) sentence 1 BetrVG). In other words, during their term of office works council members benefit from salary increases received by comparable employees. The comparison group comprises employees who, at the time the works council member assumed office, performed work that was essentially equivalent in terms of qualifications. It is advisable to establish and document comparison groups for newly elected works council members at the very beginning of the term of office. Particularly where a works council member has served on the works council for a long period, the question regularly arises how that member’s remuneration would have developed over the years. For this purpose, it must be possible to reconstruct the works council member’s hypothetical career progression.

What options for action does the employer have?

The BetrVG permits employers and works councils to conclude a works agreement governing the procedure for determining comparable employees, i.e., the formation of comparison groups. The operating parties may therefore set parameters for the recurring question of comparability. If comparability is specified in a works agreement, a labor court may review that determination in the event of a dispute only for manifest error. By contrast, a works agreement may not regulate the specific amount of remuneration payable to works council members.

Topic: Future of Works Agreements and Composition of the Central Works Council and Group Works Council

What happens to the “old” works agreements concluded between the employer and the previous body?

Works agreements concluded by the previous works council with the employer remain valid and continue to apply. The same applies to resolutions of the works council that have external effect, such as consent to a contemplated dismissal. The position is different, for example, with respect to the internal rules of procedure of the previous works council. These cease to apply upon the new election.

What happens to the composition of the combine works council (Konzernbetriebsrat) and the central works council (Gesamtbetriebsrat)?

The central works council and the combine works council are standing bodies. They continue to exist beyond the election periods of the inpidual works councils. Employees of the establishment do not elect the members of the central and/or combine works council. This is solely the responsibility of the local works councils. Following the election, the members to be delegated to the central and/or combine works council must be newly determined. Delegation to the respective bodies is carried out by resolution of the works council. The works council may resolve that the members to be delegated are to be determined internally by election.

Topic: Return of Former Works Council Members Released from Work Duties to Their Regular Job

Almost every works council election involves changes in the body’s personnel composition. Where works council members who were previously released from work duties are no longer elected to the body or no longer receive a release and therefore return to regular work, this presents challenges for both the employer and the former works council member — particularly where the former works council member has not performed his or her actual job duties for a long period of time.

In what position must former works council members whose release from work duties ends be employed?

When a works council member’s release from work duties ends — either because they were not re-elected to the works council at all or because other members were elected for release — the former works council member returns to their position. They must be employed in a position corresponding to the current position of an employee in their comparison group. The former member must be treated as if they had undergone the typical career progression within the establishment without the release, including any promotions or higher classifications granted to comparable colleagues. This applies only to the extent that the former works council member possesses the qualifications required for the professional advancement. Within one year after the end of the release from work duties, the former works council member must, to the extent possible within the establishment, be given the opportunity to make up typical career development within the establishment that was missed due to the release.

What if no such position is available?

The employer may refuse to assign equivalent work if compelling operational reasons prevent it. Such a compelling reason may exist, for example, if no corresponding vacant position is available. The former works council member cannot require the employer to create an equivalent position or to dismiss another employee in order to make a position available for them.