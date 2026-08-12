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Video: Protected Disclosures In Ireland – Episode 5

WF William Fry More Contributor William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

When a worker raises a protected disclosure in Ireland, employers must follow specific legal procedures under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014. This video outlines the critical steps organisations need to take, from establishing internal reporting channels to conducting proper investigations and avoiding criminal offences. Understanding these requirements is essential for maintaining compliance and protecting both whistleblowers and the organisation.