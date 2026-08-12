Video: Protected Disclosures In Ireland – Episode 5

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
When a worker raises a protected disclosure in Ireland, employers must follow specific legal procedures under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014. This video outlines the critical steps organisations need to take, from establishing internal reporting channels to conducting proper investigations and avoiding criminal offences. Understanding these requirements is essential for maintaining compliance and protecting both whistleblowers and the organisation.
within Employment and HR, Strategy and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
If a worker raises a protected disclosure, do you know the steps your organisation needs to take?
In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Joseph Hewitt of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines what employers must do when they receive a protected disclosure, from acknowledgement through to investigation.
Key points include:
Employers within scope of the Protected Disclosures Act 2014 (as amended)
Internal reporting channels
Recommended approach upon receipt of a report and taking appropriate action
Criminal offences
Watch the video:
Watch the full Employment Law Essentials video series here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.