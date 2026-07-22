Video: Understanding The WRC Adjudication Process – Episode 4

Understanding the Workplace Relations Commission adjudication process is crucial for both employers and employees navigating employment disputes in Ireland. This guide walks through each stage of the WRC process, from the initial complaint submission through mediation, the formal hearing, and potential appeals. Learn what to expect at each step and how to effectively prepare for an adjudication hearing.

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If an employment dispute reaches the Workplace Relations Commission, are you clear on what to expect? The process has specific procedures and timelines.

In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Aisling Doyle of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines how the WRC adjudication process works, from an employee lodging a complaint through to a hearing before an Adjudication Officer.

Key points include:

Time limits for submitting a complaint

WRC mediation

What happens at an adjudication hearing, including lodging submissions in advance and presenting evidence

The right of appeal and the issue of costs

▶ Watch the video:

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.