Video: A Guide To Protected Leave In Ireland - Episode 3

Do employers fully understand the range of protected leave entitlements under Irish law? Getting it wrong can mean compliance risks for employers.

In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Liza Dundon of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines the main categories of protected leave and what they mean in practice.

Key points include:

Maternity, paternity, adoptive, parental and parent’s leave entitlements

Statutory sick leave requirements

Carer’s leave and force majeure leave for family emergencies

Employment protections that apply across all leave types

Watch the video: