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17 July 2026

Video: A Guide To Protected Leave In Ireland - Episode 3

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Irish employment law includes a comprehensive framework of protected leave entitlements that employers must navigate carefully to maintain compliance. Understanding the distinctions between maternity, paternity, parental, sick leave, and other statutory leave categories is essential for HR professionals and business leaders. This guide breaks down the key requirements and employment protections that apply across all leave types in Ireland.
Ireland Employment and HR
Liza Dundon
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Do employers fully understand the range of protected leave entitlements under Irish law? Getting it wrong can mean compliance risks for employers.

In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Liza Dundon of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines the main categories of protected leave and what they mean in practice.

Key points include:

  • Maternity, paternity, adoptive, parental and parent’s leave entitlements
  • Statutory sick leave requirements
  • Carer’s leave and force majeure leave for family emergencies
  • Employment protections that apply across all leave types

 Watch the video:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Liza Dundon
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