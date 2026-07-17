William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Irish employment law includes a comprehensive framework of protected leave entitlements that employers must navigate carefully to maintain compliance. Understanding the distinctions between maternity, paternity, parental, sick leave, and other statutory leave categories is essential for HR professionals and business leaders. This guide breaks down the key requirements and employment protections that apply across all leave types in Ireland.