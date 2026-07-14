Video: Further Commercial And Best Practice Terms (Part 2)

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Beyond the terms required by law, an employer may include further provisions in a contract of employment for commercial or best practice reasons.
What is appropriate often depends on the seniority of the role and the sector the employer operates in.
In the second video of our Employment Law Essentials series, Clíodhna McHugh of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry explains the additional terms employers often consider.
Key points include:
- Exclusive service, where the restriction is proportionate and objectively justified
- Confidentiality and intellectual property
- Company property and its return
- Post-termination restrictions in more senior roles
▶ Watch the video:
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