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14 July 2026

Video: Further Commercial And Best Practice Terms (Part 2)

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William Fry

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Employment contracts often include provisions beyond legal requirements for commercial and best practice reasons. This video explores additional contractual terms employers frequently consider...
Ireland Employment and HR
Clíodhna McHugh
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Beyond the terms required by law, an employer may include further provisions in a contract of employment for commercial or best practice reasons.

What is appropriate often depends on the seniority of the role and the sector the employer operates in.

In the second video of our Employment Law Essentials series, Clíodhna McHugh of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry explains the additional terms employers often consider.

Key points include:

  • Exclusive service, where the restriction is proportionate and objectively justified
  • Confidentiality and intellectual property
  • Company property and its return
  • Post-termination restrictions in more senior roles

▶ Watch the video:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Clíodhna McHugh
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