Read More About This Deadline Missed But Pay Transparency Is On The Way

The EU Pay Transparency Directive is set to transform workplace practices in Ireland, introducing new obligations around pay disclosure, shifting the burden of proof in equal pay claims, and requiring employers to scrutinize job categorization and pay structures. With Ireland delaying transposition and no draft legislation yet available, organizations face a critical window to prepare for these far-reaching changes before the detailed requirements are finalized.

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In today’s Irish Times, RDJ Partner and Head of Employment, Jennifer Cashman, shares her insights on what the EU Pay Transparency Directive means for employers in Ireland.

While Ireland is not alone in delaying transposition, Jennifer notes that the implications are significant—with potential fines at EU level and far-reaching changes on the way for employers.

Some key takeaways:

Employers will face new obligations around pay transparency at recruitment stage and during employment

The burden of proof in equal pay claims will shift to employers

Job categorisation and pay structures will come under increasing scrutiny

The current lack of draft legislation is leaving many organisations in a challenging “wait and prepare” position

As Jennifer highlights, “this directive and the national legislation to follow will be somewhat of a game changer in workplace transparency.”

Now is the time for employers to start thinking about pay structures, job categorisation, and recruitment practices—before the detail lands.

Read the full Irish Times article here.

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