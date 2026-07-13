Read More About This Deadline Missed But Pay Transparency Is On The Way

At RDJ, we combine legal insight and human intelligence to deliver long-lasting business impact.
As one of Ireland’s leading corporate law firms, we’re as ambitious for your business as you are. With offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London, we represent clients from scaling and established Irish companies to multinationals, financial institutions and global insurance companies with unique cross-sectoral expertise. We build meaningful relationships with clients and counsel to deliver tangible value for more sustainable businesses, becoming our client’s most trusted advisors and the number one employer of choice for legal talent in Ireland. And, by investing in the progress of our people and harnessing new technologies, we power agile decision-making that adds long-term value every step of the way.
Legal Insights. Human Intelligence. Business Impact
The EU Pay Transparency Directive is set to transform workplace practices in Ireland, introducing new obligations around pay disclosure, shifting the burden of proof in equal pay claims, and requiring employers to scrutinize job categorization and pay structures. With Ireland delaying transposition and no draft legislation yet available, organizations face a critical window to prepare for these far-reaching changes before the detailed requirements are finalized.