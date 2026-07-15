Video: Key Workplace Policies and Procedures in Ireland - Episode 2

Irish employers must navigate a complex landscape of mandatory workplace policies, from disciplinary procedures to whistleblowing protections. Understanding which policies are legally required, how to implement them effectively, and how to keep them current can mean the difference between compliance and costly disputes.

William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.

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A strong set of workplace policies is essential for any employer — but their real value lies in how they are implemented and understood across the organisation.

What is appropriate will often depend on the size of the business, the nature of the workplace, and the risks involved.

In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Cliodhna Hand of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines the key workplace policies Irish employers should have in place, along with practical guidance on implementation and communication.

Key points include:

Mandatory policies such as disciplinary, grievance and dignity at work procedures

Additional requirements including whistleblowing, data protection and health & safety

The role of employee handbooks in setting expectations and guiding behaviour

The importance of keeping policies flexible, up to date and clearly communicated

▶ Watch the video:

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