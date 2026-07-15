Video: Key Workplace Policies and Procedures in Ireland - Episode 2

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A strong set of workplace policies is essential for any employer — but their real value lies in how they are implemented and understood across the organisation.
What is appropriate will often depend on the size of the business, the nature of the workplace, and the risks involved.
In this video from our Employment Law Essentials series, Cliodhna Hand of the Employment, Pensions & Incentives team at William Fry outlines the key workplace policies Irish employers should have in place, along with practical guidance on implementation and communication.
Key points include:
- Mandatory policies such as disciplinary, grievance and dignity at work procedures
- Additional requirements including whistleblowing, data protection and health & safety
- The role of employee handbooks in setting expectations and guiding behaviour
- The importance of keeping policies flexible, up to date and clearly communicated
▶ Watch the video:
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