ARTICLE
8 July 2026

Video: What Is An Employment Contract Under Irish Law? (Part 1)

WF
William Fry

Contributor

William Fry logo
William Fry is a leading corporate law firm in Ireland, with over 350 legal and tax professionals and more than 500 staff. The firm's client-focused service combines technical excellence with commercial awareness and a practical, constructive approach to business issues. The firm advices leading domestic and international corporations, financial institutions and government organisations. It regularly acts on complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions and commercial disputes.
Explore Firm Details
The Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994 establishes specific requirements for employers regarding written employment terms and delivery timelines. This video explores the fundamental components of employment contracts in Ireland, breaking down the mandatory statements employers must provide to employees and the legal timeframes within which these disclosures must occur.
Ireland Employment and HR
Clíodhna McHugh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
William Fry are most popular:
  • within Transport, Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring and Strategy topic(s)

An employment contract defines the working relationship between an employer and an employee, and Irish law sets out what it must contain.

The Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994 directs the terms an employer must give an employee in writing, and within set time limits.

In the first video of our Employment Law Essentials series, Clíodhna McHugh of our Employment, Pensions & Incentives team explains what an employment contract is and the statements of terms the 1994 Act requires.

Key points include:

  • Core terms due within five days, such as pay, place of work and job title
  • Further terms due within one month, such as paid leave, pensions and notice
  • Probationary period details, where one applies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Clíodhna McHugh
Clíodhna McHugh
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More