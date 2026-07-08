Video: What Is An Employment Contract Under Irish Law? (Part 1)

An employment contract defines the working relationship between an employer and an employee, and Irish law sets out what it must contain.

The Terms of Employment (Information) Act 1994 directs the terms an employer must give an employee in writing, and within set time limits.

In the first video of our Employment Law Essentials series, Clíodhna McHugh of our Employment, Pensions & Incentives team explains what an employment contract is and the statements of terms the 1994 Act requires.

Key points include:

Core terms due within five days, such as pay, place of work and job title

Further terms due within one month, such as paid leave, pensions and notice

Probationary period details, where one applies.