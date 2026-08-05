Key Distinctions Between The Employment Law Landscape In The US And Ireland

US organisations seeking to establish or expand operations in Ireland should be aware of the key similarities and differences between employment law in the two jurisdictions.

A common business perception in the United States is that European employment law is heavily weighted in favour of employees, while Irish employees may perceive the US employment law framework as being more favourable to employers. In practice, however, Irish employment law shares a number of similarities with US employment law, while also containing important differences that employers should understand from the outset.

US employers operating in Ireland may also find that certain aspects of Irish employment law are less burdensome than expected, including in areas such as trade union engagement and corporate immigration. Set out below are some of the key employment law considerations for US employers doing business in Ireland.

No employment at will

Probably the most significant difference between US and Irish employment law is the fact that there is no “employment at will” in Ireland. Every employee in Ireland has an employment contract, whether that be express or implied. Unlike in the US where written employment contracts with individuals are relatively rare, save in the case of senior executives or key employees, most employers in Ireland will issue their employees with a written employment contract. In fact, by law, employers in Ireland are required to furnish their employees with a statement of certain key terms and conditions of employment shortly after commencement.

By agreement, an employer can pay in lieu of that minimum notice requirement. Employers are also required to pay employees that are dismissed for redundancy (layoffs in US parlance), but otherwise there is no legal obligation on employers in Ireland to provide severance pay unless it is contractually provided for.

Challenging a dismissal

Employees may enforce their employment rights by filing a complaint with the Workplace Relations Commission (“WRC“). The WRC is similar in some respects to the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC“); it involves a much less complex trial hearing than in the civil courts. There is no provision for awarding costs to the successful party; each side bears their own costs. In practice, however, this does not tend to deter employees from bringing a claim as much as US employers and counsel might expect.

In most cases, an employee in Ireland must have one year’s service in order to challenge their dismissal before the WRC under unfair dismissal legislation. To defend an unfair dismissal claim, an employer must be able to show a fair reason for the employee’s dismissal and that a fair process was followed. In unfair or constructive dismissal (similar to the US claim of constructive discharge) cases, employees can seek an order for reinstatement, reengagement or compensation of up to two years’ gross remuneration (based on loss suffered). Irish employees seeking compensation are also generally expected to make good-faith efforts to mitigate damages.

Alternatively, an employee may seek damages for wrongful dismissal before the civil courts where there is a breach of the employment contract. In practice and due to the costs of bringing a claim before the civil courts, most employees will challenge their dismissal before the WRC. Many disputes tend to settle before they go to hearing by way of a severance package in exchange for the employee signing a compromise agreement (release) waiving their rights to pursue a claim against the employer.

Similar to the US, employees in Ireland are protected against discrimination, including discriminatory dismissal, and there is no minimum service requirement for an employee to challenge discrimination. There are nine protected grounds in Ireland: gender, racial or ethnic origin, religious belief, age, disability, sexual orientation, civil status, family status or membership of the traveller community (an Irish indigenous ethnic minority). Ireland’s equality code recognises both direct and adverse (disparate) impact discrimination, just as the US does.

Employee workplace benefits

While in the US, for the most part, workplace benefits such as maternity / paternity leave, parental leave and paid time off (ie, holiday leave) are agreed with the employee as part of the overall remuneration package, in Ireland, as in other countries across Europe, such benefits are mandated by legislation. Generally speaking, this results in employees in Ireland having more generous workplace benefits than their US-based colleagues. In both jurisdictions, there has been a greater emphasis on the value employees place on workplace benefits as a component of their remuneration package. As a result, employers are becoming more creative with the type of non-monetary benefits that they are offering in order to attract and retain key talent.

Holiday / vacation entitlements: Unlimited paid leave, negative vacation time, or more broadly unlimited paid time off (“PTO“) policies to include sick leave and personal leave, which does not accrue and is not paid out on termination of employment, has become a popular benefit offered by employers in the US. Many employers are in turn looking to implement these types of benefits for their employees in Ireland. Employees in Ireland can accrue up to four working weeks’ paid holiday per year (in addition to public holidays). Therefore, in implementing unlimited paid vacation leave in Ireland, employers should provide that employees take their accrued statutory minimum entitlement first and note that employees remain entitled to pay in lieu of any accrued untaken statutory annual leave on termination of employment.

Pension: All employers in Ireland must at a minimum provide access to a Personal Retirement Savings Account (“PRSA“), which is the broad equivalent of a US 401(k). As of 1 January 2026, Employers in Ireland are also obliged to contribute to a State-run pension plan for their employees in most cases if the employer does not otherwise offer pension plans. Irish employers typically do offer private pension plans, however, because they offer higher flexibility for funding and withdrawal, as well as tax relief options.

Insured benefits: There is no obligation on employers in Ireland to provide insured benefits such as health insurance, dental insurance or long term disability insurance for their employees. In practice, many private employers do cover the cost of, or provide a contribution to, privately held health insurance as well as provide other benefits not covered by the public system.

Paid leave: Paid parental leave is a hot topic in the US, with many US employers looking to provide for what the US government does not. In Ireland, employees have certain statutory minimum maternity leave, paternity leave, adoptive leave, parental leave, force majeure leave, domestic violence leave and carer’s leave entitlements. There is no obligation on an employer to pay an employee on such leave, with the exception of domestic violence leave. In practice, many employers will pay some portion of an employee’s maternity, paternity, adoptive and force majeure leave.

Trade unions / works councils

Unlike many European countries, workplace representation and worker participation rights are not a dominant feature of the employment landscape in Ireland. Roughly a quarter of Irish employees are members of unions, but a key positive difference is that employers in Ireland are not required to recognise and/or engage with trade unions in relation to their employees. The US “unfair labor practice” or “collective concerted activity” charges are not a feature of the labour landscape in Ireland. In addition, works councils are very uncommon in Ireland. It is possible to establish information and consultation arrangements with employee representatives at company level and in certain circumstances such arrangements will be required by law; for example, in the case of collective redundancies, the transfer of an undertaking from one employer to another, or where an employer with at least 50 employees receives a written request from at least 10% of its employees to form a special negotiating body, which is also very rare.

Strikes: Strikes are relatively rare in Ireland, and Irish law does not provide a right to strike as US workers have. Irish trade unions also have a higher procedural barrier to initiate a legally protected strike, such as requiring union members to hold a secret vote to approve a The substantial protections and relative ease of access to alternative dispute mechanisms such as the WRC makes those procedures more commonly used than unprotected collective action.

Data privacy / AI

US Employers with overseas exposure may already be familiar with the EU’s comparatively stringent standards on the usage of personal data and AI. These standards generally apply in Ireland, an EU member state. For example, employees in the EU enjoy broader rights to access data held by employers, and effective 2 August 2026, employers will be required to make disclosures about AI usage of employee data in certain situations. While US employers may not be used to the greater demands on transparency, organisations can benefit from Ireland’s harmonized regulatory framework with the EU. By contrast, US employers must increasingly navigate a patchwork of federal, state, and sector-specific AI requirements.

Immigration

Employers may find Ireland’s corporate immigration framework more predictable than the US system. Ireland’s Critical Skills work permit is designed specifically to attract skilled work to Ireland, but the Critical Skills permit typically does not have quotas or caps on skilled work like the H-1B visa in the US. Additionally, most corporate jobs with salaries over €68,911 (~$78,635) per annum are eligible to apply.

Companies opening up in Ireland are further incentivised by the waiver of the typical requirement that 50% or more of employees be EEA nationals for two years after start-up. In general, Ireland and the EU have been more predictable from an immigration policy perspective than the US in recent years.

Key takeaways for US organisations seeking to establish or expand operations in Ireland

Employers operating in Ireland do have additional compliance obligations compared to the United States, including contractual requirements, statutory employee protections, procedural obligations and mandated workplace benefits such as leave and pensions.

However, those obligations are balanced by a number of practical advantages. Ireland offers greater predictability in the employment relationship, generally lower exposure to high-value litigation, limited trade union recognition obligations and established alternative dispute resolution mechanisms through the WRC.

Ireland is neither a “light-touch” US-style jurisdiction nor is it one of the more heavily regulated European labour markets. Rather, it represents a middle ground: a framework that places an emphasis on fairness and process, while still affording employers considerable flexibility to manage their workforce and grow their operations.

Understanding these distinctions from the outset allows employers to approach expansion into Ireland with greater confidence and a clearer view of the opportunities presented by the Irish employment landscape.

For more information on any of these topics, please contact Alice Duffy, Geraldine Carr or any member of the Employment, Pensions and Benefits team, or your usual Matheson contact.

Credit to Caleb Crandall who assisted in the preparation and research for this article.