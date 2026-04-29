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29 April 2026

The Classification Conundrum: Logging Onto The Gig Economy II

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The question of employment classification continues to shape how countries regulate digital platform work. In responding to this challenge, jurisdictions are taking different paths.
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Digital platform work sits at the intersection of two competing objectives: protecting workers through certain rights and safeguards, while preserving the flexibility that defines many platform models. In this updated report, we examine how the employment classification debate underpins global policy and legal responses to platform work.

The question of employment classification continues to shape how countries regulate digital platform work. In responding to this challenge, jurisdictions are taking different paths. Some have introduced platform‑specific definitions and baseline rights for workers. Others are developing new mechanisms for determining employment status, while some are strengthening enforcement to address misclassification directly. Some countries combine elements of these approaches.

Alongside legislative and policy reform, courts remain involved. They continue to apply domestic employment tests to fast‑evolving platform business models and, in some cases, reach different outcomes even for similar platforms. This updated report brings these developments together, drawing on insights from over jurisdictions worldwide to provide a comparative view of how the classification debate continues to evolve in practice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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