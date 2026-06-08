EU Pay Transparency Directive: The Transposition Deadline Is Looming — What Now?

The EU Pay Transparency Directive deadline is approaching, yet most Member States have not transposed it into national law. What are employers' obligations right now, and which provisions can be enforced directly even without full national implementation? This analysis examines the legal nuances and provides actionable guidance for multi-jurisdictional employers navigating this uncertain landscape.

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The Situation at a Glance

Three years have passed since the EU Pay Transparency Directive ("PTD") came into existence, and it now appears highly likely that very few EU Member States will have fully transposed its provisions into national law by the 7 June 2026 deadline. For employers operating across the EU, this creates a deeply uncomfortable question: what are your obligations right now?

This briefing cuts through the uncertainty and tells you what you need to know — and what you need to do.

What Is the Pay Transparency Directive and Why Does It Matter?

The PTD is the EU's legal instrument designed to effectively ensure equal pay for equal work and for work of equal value and to close the gender pay gap, which still stands at an average of 13% across the EU — meaning men are outearning women for the same work by 13%.

In practical terms, the Directive requires employers to:

Be transparent about pay scales, pay-setting criteria, and pay progression;

Inform job applicants of the pay bandwidth for their role and ensure hiring processes are gender-neutral;

Depending on the headcount, report on the gender pay gap between jobs of equal value.

The goal is to make workers more aware of their rights and more likely to seek compensation through the courts — access to justice having been deliberately facilitated through measures such as a reversal of the burden of proof, extended time limits for claims, and provisions requiring employers to bear legal costs even where a reasonable claim is unsuccessful.

Why Hasn't It Been Implemented Yet?

To date, only Slovakia and Italy have fully transposed the PTD into their national legislation, and the process is still ongoing in most EU Member States. Sweden, which voted against the Directive, has paused implementation entirely and is calling for it to be renegotiated, citing administrative burden and conflict with its own national traditions for promoting equal pay. The Netherlands and Denmark have announced they will miss the June 2026 deadline and plan to implement by 1 January 2027. Belgium has asked the EU Commission to postpone the sanctioning proceedings for late transposition with 6 months.

There is considerable political pressure from employers' organizations and certain countries for the EU Council and Commission to allow the Directive to be revised or for the deadline for transposition to be postponed. However, the Commission has repeatedly confirmed there will be no such "stop-the-clock" scenario.

The bottom line: Regardless of whether "the clock" is stopped, the principle of equal pay that the Directive seeks to enhance has been an undeniable part of the EU legal order since it entered into force on 6 June 2023. It is not going away.

The Critical Legal Question: Can the PTD Be Enforced Without National Law?

This is where there is great nuance to the current situation, and the answer to this question matters enormously for your business.

As a general rule, EU Directives impose obligations on Member States, not on private individuals. However, the European Court of Justice has significantly developed this rule over the years: where a provision of a Directive is sufficiently clear and precise, leaves no margin of discretion to the Member State, and is unconditional, it may have "direct effect" — meaning individuals can rely on it directly before national courts after the transposition deadline has passed.

What this means in practice:

Provisions likely to be directly applicable now:

Ensuring job vacancies and job titles are gender-neutral (Article 5.3).

Conducting recruitment processes in a non-discriminatory manner (Article 5.3). These are straightforward expressions of the principle of non-discrimination, which is firmly enshrined in both EU and Member States' constitutional law.

Provisions unlikely to be directly applicable yet:

Providing workers with information on the criteria for pay setting, pay levels and pay progression, where Member States have failed to have made available tools and methodologies to support and guide the assessment of the value of work or are undecided on the possibility to exempt smaller companies from the obligation to be transparent on pay progression.

Pay gap reporting requirements — fundamental concepts such as who counts as "the employer" for the calculation of the headcount that triggers reporting duties must be defined under national law for this obligation to become enforceable.

The stringent enforcement and sanctions regime in Chapter III of the Directive, which can only become operational once national procedural legislation has been enacted.

However, as a caveat, it is important to highlight that, even where Member States fail to (timely) transpose, the European Court of Justice has ruled that the principle of equal pay for equal work or work for equal value is to be fully applicable between individuals. A request made by a worker as to his/her pay level may for that reason well be considered as a legitimate exercise of this fundamental right, even in the absence of clear national provisions on how this right is to be exercised. Any response to such a request should therefore be carefully worded to explain the current status of the law in the Member State pending transposition legislation.

What Should Employers Do Right Now?

Even in the absence of full national transposition, acting now is both prudent and commercially sensible. Here is what we recommend:

Step 1 — Act on the clear-cut obligations immediately

Most companies should already be abiding by the rules on gender-neutral recruitment as a matter of good HR practice. If yours is not, address that now. We also recommend no longer asking candidates about their pay history and removing confidentiality clauses on pay from employment contracts — both of which are prohibited under Articles 5.2 and 7.5 of the Directive — even where no specific national prohibition exists yet.

Step 2 — Audit your pay structures proactively

The principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value is undeniably here to stay as a cornerstone of the EU legal order, regardless of where national transposition stands. Compliance with this fundamental principle should be of immediate concern to all employers, regardless of size or reporting obligations. Determining what jobs are of “equal value” under the Directive with a view to setting up an objective and gender-neutral job classification is an indispensable first step, even pending further legislation by the Member States on various aspects of the PTD.

Step 3 — Get ahead of the curve

Companies that have taken a head start by reviewing their existing pay structures for inequalities — most of the time unintended — will find themselves better prepared when transposition arrives. Whether by 7 June 2026, the EU ultimately stops the clock, extends the deadline to 1 January 2027, or reaches another compromise (or none at all), it is always a good time to ensure that pay schemes are robust, objective, and gender-neutral, and that HR recruitment processes are free from gender bias.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.