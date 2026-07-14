New Flemish Fee For Single Permit Applications From 1 September 2026

As of 1 September 2026, employers applying for a single permit in the Flemish Region will be required to pay a retribution of EUR 180 per application. The retribution applies to both first applications and renewals and will be collected via the One-Stop Counter (“Uniek Loket” / “Guichet Unique”) at the time of submission. Applications will not be processed without payment.

1. Why is this retribution being introduced?

Until now, employers submitting a single permit application (“gecombineerde vergunning” / “permis unique”) in the Flemish Region were not subject to a regional retribution for the processing of the work authorisation component. That changes on 1 September 2026.

The retribution of EUR 180 is intended to cover the administrative costs incurred by the Flemish Economic Migration Department in assessing the work authorisation component of the single permit application.

This is distinct from — and comes on top of — the existing federal retribution (currently EUR 1521), which covers the processing of the residence permit component by the federal Immigration Office.

2. What are the main features of this retribution?

Scope The retribution applies to every single permit application, including both first applications and renewals. This differs from the federal retribution, which is due only on first applications and not on renewals.



It does not apply to applications for work permits with a maximum validity of 90 days (“arbeidskaarten” / “permis de travail”). Amount EUR 180 per application. The amount is subject to an annual indexation.

If an application is refused, the retribution will not be reimbursed. Timing An application will not be processed if payment has not been made. On-top retribution The Flemish retribution of EUR 180 is payable in addition to the existing federal retribution of EUR 152. Employers should therefore budget for a combined total of EUR 332 per single permit application from 1 September 2026.

3. File your upcoming applications and renewals before 1 September 2026

Employers intending to submit single permit applications in the near future are advised to do so before 1 September 2026 in order to avoid the additional cost.

4. What about the Brussels-Capital and Walloon Regions?

So far, no equivalent retribution applies to single permit applications submitted in the Brussels-Capital or Walloon Region. In those regions, only the federal retribution (i.e. currently EUR 151) is due.

ALTIUS can assist you with the handling of applications for single permits, work permits, and professional cards. We can support you throughout the entire process, from strategic advice to complete application management, ensuring compliance with the (tightened) administrative and legal requirements.

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