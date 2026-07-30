Part III: Tools For Internal Investigations I: Employee Interviews

Effective employee interviews are a cornerstone of credible internal investigations. Companies need a defensible method to secure facts quickly, fairly, and in a way that holds up with courts, regulators, works councils, and other legal regimes. There are limits where interviews risk self-incrimination, but criminal procedure protections do not automatically apply to employer-led interviews. Interview practice must preserve impartiality, respect representation rights in defined situations, and honor the confidentiality and anti-retaliation obligations under the Whistleblower Protection Act (Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz – HinSchG).

This Part III of our Briefing Series explains when and how employees must cooperate, how to plan and conduct interviews, who may attend and on what terms, and the specific effects of the HinSchG on interview handling; see Part IV for data screening and Part V for data processing. The core anchors are a clear duty to cooperate, careful fairness, and strict HinSchG compliance.

1. Duty to cooperate and its limits

German employment law recognizes that employees owe duties of loyalty and cooperation that flow from the employment relationship, and management may, within reasonable discretion, instruct employees to participate in fact-finding interviews and to answer questions about their work area, responsibilities, and observations. The scope of that cooperation depends on role and function – managers and control roles face broader expectations, while non-managers answer within their area of responsibility, and employers must frame instructions with proportionality and respect for privacy.

The right against self-incrimination is a criminal-procedure concept, and in employer-led interviews German practice keeps a private-law lens, so the employee still must answer job-related questions. Sensible safeguards apply in high-stakes settings. Questions should focus on facts needed for internal risk and corrective action. If an employee refuses to attend or to answer a relevant, proportionate question after reasonable instruction, labor-law consequences are possible, but the process must avoid coercion and ensure a fair chance to respond before any decision. The practical guideposts are nemo tenetur (the privilege against self-incrimination), measured discipline, and procedural fairness.

2. Preparing and conducting interviews

Sound interviews start with a written plan that defines the objective, issues, and key documents. The plan should identify interviewees and set a sequence that protects evidence integrity – typically complainants and neutral witnesses first, then subjects. Screen for conflicts and independence concerns. Where senior managers or core control functions are implicated, consider alternate teams or external counsel to preserve independence, and coordinate with the reporting framework for potential board reporting (see Part II of this Briefing Series). Confidentiality needs must be anticipated if the matter overlaps with a whistleblower report under the HinSchG.

At the outset, provide a brief, plain-language corporate counsel warning stating that counsel represents the company, that any legal privilege belongs to the company, that the company may decide to disclose information, and that the employee remains free to seek independent legal advice. Interviews should be conducted using neutral phrasing, moving from open to more focused questions, and anchoring each question in established facts. Avoid legal characterizations. Where helpful, present contemporaneous documents to clarify timelines or events. Allow reasonable breaks. Use qualified interpreters when required and ensure strict confidentiality.

Audio or video recording should not be used unless expressly permitted by law and company policy and only after the interviewee has been clearly informed and has explicitly consented prior to the recording, which should be documented in writing. Any practice that could reasonably be perceived as coercive should be avoided. The essentials are clear corporate counsel warnings, disciplined and fact-focused questioning, and respectful, professional conduct throughout.

Keep contemporaneous, neutral minutes that capture attendees, warnings, key questions and answers, and materials shown, and store them under legal hold with restricted access and proper retention. Avoid evaluative language in the minutes; if credibility notes are necessary, keep them in investigator workpapers. Offer the interviewee a short window to review for accuracy, then promptly test statements against documents and other accounts, and consider focused follow-ups if material new facts arise. Before closure, ensure implicated employees had a chance to respond and maintain a clean chain from findings to corrective measures. The cornerstones are neutral minutes, targeted corroboration, and proportionate corrective action.

3. Attendance and representation: who may be in the room

Limit company attendees to those needed for a fair and efficient interview, typically a lead interviewer and a note-taker; add a subject-matter expert only if necessary and for a defined slot; introduce all attendees and their roles; and do not allow implicated line managers to attend an employee’s interview about their own conduct. Allow reasonable attendance by private counsel to promote fairness and de-escalation in high-stakes or senior-employee interviews, clarify that counsel may advise but not obstruct, permit brief private consultation breaks on request, and note there is no general duty for the employer to fund private counsel unless agreed. The practical anchors are role clarity, respectful representation, and interview defensibility.

The Works Constitution Act (Betriebsverfassungsgesetz – BetrVG) does not grant a blanket right for works council members to attend investigatory interviews; a limited right exists for appraisal-type meetings under § 82 (2) BetrVG, which typically does not cover fact-finding, and process-level co-determination may apply to tools and questionnaires used in investigations (see Part VI of our Briefing Series for representative participation). If translators or internal reporting unit members attend, ensure competence, confidentiality, and precise role definition in the record.

4. The Whistleblower Protection Act (HinSchG) and interview practice

The HinSchG imposes strict confidentiality over the identity of the reporting person, persons mentioned, and the subject of the report. Interview planning in whistleblower-led cases must preserve this confidentiality. Specifically, limit identity knowledge to the internal reporting unit and those with a need to know for follow-up, and structure questions around facts rather than identities where feasible. Where an interview is part of follow-up on an internal report, the company must acknowledge receipt within seven days and provide outcome-oriented feedback within three months. Plan cadence and documentation to permit compliant feedback without breaching confidentiality or prejudicing the investigation, and record the rationale for follow-up measures. The controlling levers are confidentiality, statutory timelines, and careful follow-up.

The HinSchG prohibits retaliation and shifts the burden of proof where a detriment is alleged after a protected report. Therefore, separate investigators from decision-makers and insulate decision-makers from whistleblower identity where possible. Independent grounds for any employment action should be documented with dated evidence. Group-level or third-party operation of the internal reporting unit is permissible, provided impartial handling, local language access, and access control are ensured through service-level arrangements. Keep minutes and case files restricted to authorized personnel and retained according to legal timelines and policy. The daily disciplines are anti-retaliation, strong access control, and documented service levels.

5. International perspective: aligning German practice

Global policies should set a common backbone – risk-based scoping, independence, counsel warnings, neutral questioning, and defensible minutes – and local playbooks should capture representation and statutory nuances with clear escalation to local counsel. For cross-border interviews conducted from Germany, assess the most protective reasonable standard among the involved jurisdictions so the result is defensible across venues and consistent with the company’s compliance framework. The integration goals are a robust global backbone, pragmatic local overlays, and overall defensibility.

6. Dos and don’ts for employee interviews

Interview Dos and Don’ts (Germany-focused with multinational alignment)

Do Don’t Deliver a clear corporate counsel warning at the outset and explain roles and confidentiality boundaries. Imply that company counsel represents the employee or promise absolute secrecy. Instruct attendance reasonably and explain the job-related scope of questions. Issue vague or blanket demands to “tell us everything” without scope or relevance. Use neutral, proportionate questions tied to the employee’s area of responsibility; show documents where appropriate. Lead the witness, ask compound questions, or push for legal characterizations or admissions. Keep accurate, neutral minutes; offer review for accuracy; store under legal hold with restricted access. Record covertly or include subjective credibility assessments in the interview minutes. Respect HinSchG confidentiality; restrict identity disclosures; coordinate with the reporting unit. Reveal a whistleblower’s identity or share identifiable details unnecessarily with line management. Permit reasonable accompaniment by private counsel and, where appropriate, a works council companion. Bar all representation categorically or allow implicated managers to sit in on interviews. Pause interviews to allow brief private consultation breaks; manage breaks and interpreters professionally. Deny all breaks, ignore signs of distress, or continue if the process appears unfair or coercive. Separate fact-finding from disciplinary decisions; document independent grounds for any action. Allow case handlers to make disciplinary decisions or hint at outcomes during interviews.

7. Practical take-aways for in-house, HR, and compliance

Build a defensible interview playbook aligned to the company’s compliance framework (see Part II of our Briefing Series), with lean templates for invitations, counsel warnings, checklists, and minutes. Train investigators on neutrality, note-taking, and managing representation, and coordinate with the internal reporting unit for HinSchG workflows and feedback timelines. The immediate focus is a usable playbook, targeted training, and solid HinSchG alignment.

Structure representation thoughtfully. Allow reasonable attendance by private counsel and, where appropriate, a works council companion subject to applicable rules. Ensure employees know how to request accompaniment, and manage scheduling without undue delay. The organizing ideas are clear protocols and timely scheduling.

Protect confidentiality and evidence with a strict need-to-know model, apply legal holds, align retention with policy, label and restrict access to interview records, strictly isolate and protect whistleblower identities within the reporting unit, and plan safe feedback that meets HinSchG deadlines. The execution levers are need-to-know, compliant retention, and careful feedback.

Preserve fairness and separation: assign different owners to investigation and disciplinary decisions where possible, avoid previewing outcomes in interviews, give implicated employees a focused chance to respond, and document the path from facts to findings and measures. The baseline is practical fairness, operational separation, and measured proportionality.

Calibrate questions to risk and role. Use a two-step approach for high-stakes matters by first confirming process facts with neutral witnesses, then conducting targeted subject interviews with documents at hand; avoid fishing expeditions, and if new issues surface, re-scope deliberately and record the rationale. The operating touchstones are risk-based scoping, targeted questioning, and strict proportionality.

8. Conclusion

Employee interviews are the most visible and often the most consequential tool in an internal investigation. In Germany, the legal baseline is that employees must cooperate with reasonable, job-related questioning, and management may instruct attendance, and that baseline is subject to fairness, proportionality, and evolving best practice. Interviewers should provide a clear corporate counsel warning, maintain neutrality, document accurately, respect representation in defined circumstances, and preserve HinSchG confidentiality and anti-retaliation requirements where reports are involved. By building and training to a robust interview playbook, separating fact-finding from disciplinary decision-making, and integrating whistleblower handling and data protection disciplines, organizations can run fast, fair, and defensible interviews that withstand scrutiny by courts, regulators, and stakeholders. The closing imperatives are neutrality, disciplined confidentiality, and durable defensibility.