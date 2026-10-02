When Generations Connect Instead Of Clash

How can generational differences between Gen X and Gen Z professionals become a source of strength rather than conflict in the workplace? Two international tax advisors share their experience of building a successful collaboration by recognizing each other's unique contributions, moving beyond traditional hierarchies, and creating space for mutual learning and support.

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Generational differences in the workplace are often discussed as a challenge: different expectations, communication styles and views on work can sometimes seem difficult to reconcile. But in our experience, the more interesting question is not how to bridge those differences. It is how to use them to strengthen collaboration.

We have seen this first-hand in our international tax practice. As colleagues from different generations, Gen X and Gen Z, we naturally bring different perspectives to the table. Yet instead of creating distance, those differences have become a source of strength in the way we work together.

Kim values Linda’s years of experience in international tax advisory, her broader perspective and her ability to recognise patterns and see the bigger picture. Linda, in turn, values Kim’s fresh perspective, initiative and willingness to bring new ideas into the process. Their collaboration works because both recognise what the other contributes.

From authority to coaching

One important lesson is that leading younger colleagues is not simply about authority. In a senior-junior relationship, it can be easy for the senior colleague to define the task and expect execution. But with Gen Z colleagues, creating space for input and innovation is essential. A coaching role often works better than a directive one: guidance is welcomed when there is also room for ownership, questions and fresh ideas.

Learning both ways

That exchange is not one-directional. Senior colleagues share knowledge, experience and context, while younger colleagues may bring a sharper awareness of workload, work-life balance and mental well-being. In practice, this means that support goes both ways. When the workload becomes too high, Kim is quick to step in and take over part of the work. And when Kim says it is time to stop for the day, Linda has learned to listen.

A practical example

A recent client case showed how valuable this can be. We were asked to prepare the written report for the client’s transfer pricing documentation. Because the client representative was quite outspoken, Linda initially took the lead. At the same time, other obligations made it difficult to give the assignment the attention it needed. Kim offered to help by preparing the first draft. Together, we discussed the scope, agreed on the structure and outlined the main points. Kim then moved the document forward, using AI guidance and other sources to make progress quickly. Weekly meetings gave us the opportunity to discuss questions, test ideas and keep the work aligned with the standards of our firm.

The success of the project was not that one generation taught the other how to work. The success was that we recognised each other’s strengths and created enough space for those strengths to complement each other. Experience, perspective, curiosity, initiative and a healthy sense of balance all played a role.

Beyond labels

At the same time, generations should never become labels. Generational characteristics can help explain broader developments in the workplace, but they do not define individual people. Everyone is shaped by personality, background, education, culture, experience and social environment. The most effective way to work with generational diversity is therefore to look beyond the category and focus on the person: What are their strengths? What perspective do they bring? How can those qualities strengthen the team?

Conclusion

In international tax, where complex matters often require different perspectives and careful judgement, this mindset can make a real difference. Generational differences do not have to be something to overcome. When people are approached from their strengths, those differences can become one of a team’s greatest assets.

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