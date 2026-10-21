Why Ireland’s Legal Market Offers Exciting Opportunities For Future Lawyers

In this LCN Says, graduate partner Trish McCarvill discusses her journey into tax law, the growth of Winston Taylor’s Dublin office and what aspiring solicitors can expect from its new trainee programme. She also shares practical advice on making a strong training contract application and building a successful legal career.

What first interested you in a career in law, and how did you know it was the right path for you?

I loved all my subjects at school, from English, French and history to maths and physics, so there was no single obvious path for me to follow. I decided to try something completely fresh and new. I've always had an appreciation for rules and I have a strong sense of justice, so I expected that law would suit me – and I was right.

Please describe your career journey so far, including your path into law and the experiences that shaped your approach as a lawyer.

I completed my law degree, sat my FE1s and went backpacking around the world at the age of 22. Travelling was an incredible experience and something I’d highly recommend. I saw the Iguazu Falls in Brazil, did a canyon swing in New Zealand, went tubing on the Vang Vieng in Laos and saw the sun rise over Angkor Wat, Cambodia. Experiencing other cultures and pushing yourself out of your comfort zone doesn’t get any better than that.

When I returned to Ireland, I started a training contract at a general practice. I particularly enjoyed conveyancing and wills and probate, which was where I first encountered Stamp Duty and Capital Acquisitions Tax. I wanted to know more about tax, so I did the CTA (Chartered Tax Advisor) exams. At the end of 2013, I was a qualified solicitor and CTA.

I spent a brief period working for KPMG before moving to Arthur Cox LLP for more than six years. That’s where I built my breadth of technical knowledge. In 2020, the international firms were calling, and I wanted to do more business development, so I moved to Simmons & Simmons LLP. Seeing and contributing to the establishment of a new tax practice in Ireland was another extremely valuable experience for me. In April 2024, I joined Taylor Wessing Ireland (as it was then) to set up my own Irish tax practice, with all the benefits of an international platform. It was the best decision I've ever made and the highlight of my career.

Throughout my journey, I've taken some risks and continually pushed myself to improve and succeed. I think it’s critical to feel the fear and do it anyway. The rewards will be more than worth it!

Please can you outline your current area of expertise and what your role involves day to day?

My area of expertise is Irish tax, incentives (share schemes) and private client work.

Day to day, I advise companies and individuals on the tax aspects of M&A transactions, real estate finance, structured finance, incentives, employment taxes and private clients matters for high-net-worth individuals.

I work closely with clients from the earliest stages of a deal, structuring transactions in the most tax-efficient way, and liaising with colleagues across our corporate, real estate and finance teams to make sure everything fits together. No two days look the same, which is exactly what I love about it.

Beyond the technical work, my role involves a lot of business development and management activities.

In Ireland, we’re still building and growing (at an exceptional pace!) so I go to many events, raising our profile and speaking to clients and intermediaries – always with the aim of winning more work.

I sit on lots of industry bodies too, lecture on The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners Diploma course and contribute to the Irish Tax Review with topical articles. It all helps to maintain my reputation as a tax expert and thought leader.

On the management side, I’m the risk partner and the graduate recruitment partner for Winston Taylor Ireland. I feel so privileged to be involved in shaping the trainee programme. New talent is so important to the future of our firm.

How has Winston Taylor’s Dublin office grown from its early days to where it is now?

Our managing partner, Adam Griffiths, started the Irish office back in 2021. Since then, the office has grown organically to nearly 50 people including 10 partners across corporate; tax; employment; finance; intellectual property, regulatory and digital; litigation; patents; and real estate. We’re constantly adding more associates to these teams, and our new trainee programme – with our first trainees starting in September 2027 – is a wonderful reflection of how far the office has come. It's a very exciting time to be joining. You’d be coming into an office that’s still young enough to feel entrepreneurial, but established enough to offer real breadth of practice and international collaboration and support.

What makes Winston Taylor’s Dublin office unique?

It's our entrepreneurial spirit and camaraderie. Because the office has grown from the ground up, everyone here has had a hand in building it – there's no sense of just slotting into an existing machine. People are given real responsibility early, decisions get made quickly and there's a genuine ‘all hands on deck’ mentality when it matters. At the same time, you're never on your own: Dublin sits within a transatlantic firm, so you get the fast-moving entrepreneurial spirit of a growing office alongside the resources, network and breadth of work of a much larger one.

What types of clients and matters is the Dublin office currently advising on?

It's a very broad mix. On the transactional side, we're busy on structured finance and M&A work. On the contentious and regulatory side, we're advising on patent litigation, data breaches and cyber security issues, shareholder disputes and employment matters. Our clients range from international corporates and investors to family businesses and high-net-worth individuals, many of whom use Ireland as their base for doing business across Europe and the US.

How often does the Dublin office collaborate with colleagues in other offices or locations?

We collaborate with colleagues every day, whether it's European or global team meetings, cross-border deals and clients, or trips to London for training and events. The collaboration across offices is a huge aspect of work at Winston Taylor. This dimension makes for a very interesting and rewarding career.

What are your ambitions for the future growth of the Dublin office and its talent pipeline?

The firm plans to continue its upward growth trajectory. That expansion follows the combination of Taylor Wessing's UK-led business and Winston & Strawn to create Winston Taylor in June 2026, which has given our Dublin office a transatlantic platform to build on. For students and trainees, that means real scope to grow with the office – there's plenty of room to take on responsibility early and shape what the Dublin practice looks like as it continues to scale.

Are there any key trends or developments in Irish law that students should be aware of?

AI has become prevalent. Used well, it's driving efficiency – speeding up document review, research and drafting – so lawyers can focus their time on judgement calls. For students, it's worth understanding that AI is a powerful tool, but it doesn't replace the judgement and experience that clients ultimately come to lawyers for. At Winston Taylor, we have fantastic cutting-edge tools, human-supervised workflows, and robust training and governance. Our technology doesn’t replace judgement; it creates more space for it.

Please can you tell us about your role as graduate partner and what it involves?

In my role as graduate partner, I’m proud to represent the firm throughout the graduate recruitment journey for the Dublin office. From speaking at open days and welcome events to interviewing candidates and helping to inform recruitment decisions, I work closely with the early talent team to ensure we attract and identify exceptional future talent.

How does the recruitment and training process work in Dublin?

Our recruitment process is designed to give candidates the opportunity to showcase their skills and potential, while also learning more about life at Winston Taylor. Candidates begin by completing an online application form, where they can tell us about their experience, motivations and interest in the firm, followed by an online test designed to assess their verbal reasoning and critical thinking. Successful candidates will then have a telephone interview with a member of our early talent team, exploring their motivations and experience in more detail, before completing an online written exercise to demonstrate their written communication and analytical skills. The final stage is an in-person assessment day at our Dublin office which, depending on the role, will consist of either an interview or an interview alongside a commercial exercise. Throughout each stage, we aim to provide a fair and supportive process that enables candidates to demonstrate their strengths and suitability for the firm.

Find out how to qualify as a solicitor in Ireland with this Feature.

What qualities and attributes do you look for in future trainees?

We look for candidates who are curious, motivated and commercially minded, with a genuine interest in our firm, clients and the sectors in which we operate. We value individuals who can think commercially, communicate effectively and demonstrate strong analytical skills, while being keen to learn and develop throughout their career. Overall, we’re looking for candidates who are enthusiastic about engaging with our people and gaining a real understanding of life at Winston Taylor.

What does a typical trainee seat look like in Dublin?

Trainees will spend time across a range of practice areas, giving them broad exposure to the firm’s work, clients and sectors. From day one, trainees will be actively involved in client work and given meaningful responsibility, while working closely with and learning from lawyers across the firm. The programme will provide plenty of opportunities to develop practical legal skills, build commercial awareness and gain experience across different areas of the business.

What’s one mistake you commonly see candidates make when applying for training contracts?

The biggest mistake applicants make when applying to our Dublin office is underselling their answers. Our application form enables you to showcase the skills you’ve picked up on your journey and how they align to the attributes we’re looking for. Candidates should ensure they personalise their application and ensure thorough research is undertaken before applying.

What’s been the proudest moment of your career so far?

Becoming a partner and head of tax for Ireland at Winston Taylor has been the proudest moment of my career so far. It was a huge step up for me but one that I've been relishing ever since. It’s so satisfying to see our firm grow and develop year-on-year.

I've had a lot of personal recognition since then too which makes me so happy and proud. Last October the Business Post named me as one of the Top 100 Lawyers in Ireland and I've just heard that I’ll feature in the 2026 list too. Being recognised two years running feels like fantastic validation of the work I do. I’m also the only Irish person included in Lawdragon's 100 Leading Global Wealth Lawyers which is a great honour.

Discover Winston Taylor's Dublin training opportunities.

What keeps you motivated and excited about practising law?

I love winning new work from new and existing clients. It’s a real vote of confidence when they put their trust in me, and it never gets old.

I also love that tax law is continually changing and so full of variety. I’ll never get bored.

If you could give aspiring solicitors in Ireland one piece of advice, what would it be?

My advice would be simple: make yourself useful. Be useful to clients by understanding what matters to them, be useful to colleagues by being dependable and collaborative, and be useful to your network by building genuine relationships. Technical skills are essential, but people remember those who consistently add value and make a positive difference. That's how you build trust, and trust is the foundation of a successful legal career.

Originally published by LawCareers.Net