Productivity Drops During The World Cup: What Can Employers Do?

The FIFA World Cup is not only one of the biggest sporting events in the world – it is also an event that can have a noticeable impact on the workplace. Employees may be tempted to follow matches during working hours, arrive late after late-night games, request time off at short notice, or become distracted by ongoing discussions and score updates.

While a certain degree of World Cup enthusiasm can contribute to employee engagement and team spirit, employers are equally entitled to expect employees to perform their work properly. How can employers strike the right balance between business continuity and allowing employees to enjoy the tournament?

Belgium

The legal framework

Under Belgian employment law, employees are required to perform their work conscientiously, accurately and honestly. Pursuant to Article 17 of the Employment Contracts Act, employees must perform their work at the agreed time, place and manner, comply with reasonable instructions given by the employer and refrain from conduct that may jeopardise their own safety, that of colleagues, the employer or third parties. In addition, Article 16 of the Employment Contracts Act provides that employers and employees owe each other mutual respect and consideration and must observe standards of decency and proper conduct throughout the employment relationship

Employers are not powerless when productivity is affected by World Cup-related activities. However, disciplinary measures should generally remain a last resort. In many cases, a practical and pragmatic approach will be both more effective and better received by employees.

What can employers do?

Set clear expectations

Employers may remind employees that normal working obligations continue to apply during the tournament. If employees are expected to be working, they should not spend working time streaming matches, following live commentary or continuously checking scores, unless this is permitted by company policy. Clear communication before and during the tournament can help prevent misunderstandings and manage expectations.

Enforce existing workplace policies

Employers may rely on existing policies governing working time, performance expectations, remote working and absence management. Although most World Cup matches take place outside normal working hours, employers may nevertheless notice an impact on productivity where employees arrive at work tired after late-night matches, struggle to concentrate or spend excessive time discussing the tournament during the working day. Existing workplace rules will often provide sufficient tools to address such situations, provided they are applied consistently and proportionately.

Address underperformance

A temporary decline in productivity does not automatically justify disciplinary action. However, employers remain entitled to address situations where employees fail to perform their duties adequately. Where an employee repeatedly arrives late, misses deadlines or is absent without permission, the employer may intervene. The appropriate response will depend on the circumstances and should always be proportionate to the employee’s conduct.

A pragmatic approach often works best

In practice, many employers choose to embrace the event rather than fight against it. The World Cup can provide opportunities to strengthen employee engagement, provided that operational needs remain protected.

Examples include:

allowing limited flexibility in working hours;

permitting employees to make up lost hours at another time;

organising watch parties or screenings for key matches

encouraging managers to discuss expectations with their teams in advance.

Such initiatives can help maintain morale while reducing the likelihood of unauthorised absences or productivity issues.

Key takeaway

Employers do not have to accept a significant drop in productivity simply because the World Cup is underway. Employees remain subject to their contractual obligation to perform their work and follow reasonable employer instructions.

At the same time, employers who approach the tournament with a degree of flexibility and common sense are often best placed to maintain both productivity and employee engagement. Clear communication, consistent application of workplace rules and a proportionate response to any issues that arise remain the winning strategy.

Netherlands

Legal framework

Under Dutch employment law, employees are expected to perform the work agreed in their employment contract and to follow reasonable instructions from their employer. At the same time, employers are expected to act as a good employer and to take employees' interests into account. A temporary drop in productivity during the World Cup does not automatically justify disciplinary measures. However, employers are not required to simply accept a situation where employees routinely spend working time following matches instead of performing their duties. The employer may give reasonable instructions regarding working hours, attendance and the use of company equipment. For example, an employer may prohibit employees from streaming matches during working hours or may require employees to make up lost working time. Whether such instructions are reasonable will depend on the circumstances, including the nature of the work and the operational needs of the business.

Practical implications

Rather than adopting a strict approach, employers may wish to consider practical solutions. An overly rigid policy may create unnecessary frustration, particularly where productivity concerns are limited and employees are otherwise performing well. Many employers choose to accommodate employees' enthusiasm for the tournament in a controlled manner. Allowing employees to watch particularly important matches together, permitting temporary flexibility in working hours or facilitating hybrid working arrangements may help maintain employee engagement while limiting disruptions to business operations. Employees may also be encouraged to use annual leave if they wish to watch matches that take place during normal working hours. Clear communication is key. Employers should ensure that employees understand what is expected of them during the tournament. This includes clarifying whether matches may be watched during breaks, whether flexible start and finish times are permitted and whether employees are expected to make up for any lost working time. In addition, employers should apply any rules consistently. Allowing one employee to leave early for a match while refusing a similar request from another employee may give rise to perceptions of unequal treatment. Transparent and consistently applied policies are therefore important.

Conclusion

The World Cup may present challenges for workplace productivity, but Dutch employment law already provides employers with various tools to address these situations. Employers may set reasonable workplace rules and require employees to continue fulfilling their contractual obligations. At the same time, employers should recognise that the tournament is temporary and often generates enthusiasm that can positively contribute to workplace culture.

In practice, the most effective approach is often one that combines clear expectations with a degree of flexibility. By striking the right balance, employers can support employee enthusiasm for the tournament while ensuring that business needs continue to be met.

Luxembourg

Major sporting events such as the FIFA World Cup often have a noticeable impact on workplace dynamics. Employees may follow matches during working hours, discuss results extensively with colleagues, or adjust their schedules to watch games. While employers may be tempted to adopt a strict approach, Luxembourg employment law requires a balanced response that reconciles business needs with employee well-being.

Legal Framework

Under Luxembourg labour law, employees remain bound by their contractual obligation to perform their work during working hours and to comply with the employer’s instructions. Consequently, time spent watching matches, streaming sporting content, or using company devices for personal purposes during working hours may constitute a breach of workplace rules if it interferes with the performance of duties.

This being said, employers must exercise their management powers proportionately. Any monitoring of employees' activity, internet use, or communications must comply with the applicable provisions of the Labour Code, the GDPR and Luxembourg rules on workplace monitoring. Monitoring measures must pursue a legitimate purpose, be transparent and proportionate, and employees must be adequately informed beforehand.

In addition, disciplinary measures remain subject to the general principles of proportionality. An isolated and minor breach will rarely justify severe sanctions, whereas repeated misconduct or significant disruption to business operations may require a strict response.

Practical Implications

The World Cup also provides employers with an opportunity to foster employee engagement. Rather than prohibiting all discussions or activities related to the tournament, employers may consider adopting practical measures that maintain productivity while promoting a positive working environment.

For example, employers may allow employees to follow particularly important matches during breaks, offer flexible working arrangements where operationally feasible, or organise occasional team-building activities around the event. Such initiatives can contribute to employee morale and reinforce workplace cohesion.

At the same time, employers retain a duty to ensure that business operations continue effectively and that workloads remain appropriately managed. Clear communication of expectations is therefore essential. A reminder regarding working time, acceptable use of company equipment and compliance with internal IT policies can help avoid misunderstandings and reduce the risk of disputes.

Key Takeaways