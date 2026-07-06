Extreme Heat At Work: When Can Employees Refuse To Work?

In most jurisdictions, the answer depends on health and safety risk, rather than on temperature alone. In this fourth and final part of our extreme heat at work series, we examine when work stoppage may be lawful and why it matters for multinational employers managing heat risks across their workplaces.

Extreme heat continues to disrupt workplaces across Europe and beyond. As temperatures rise, employers increasingly face a critical question: can employees lawfully stop working because it is too hot?

In this four-part series, we have explored key employment law issues linked to extreme heat. We examined temperature limits in part one, practical employer measures in part two, and dress codes in part three. We now turn to the particularly thorny issue of whether employees can ‘down tools’ due to extreme heat.

Across jurisdictions, the answer is rarely straightforward. Most countries do not grant an automatic right to stop work. Instead, the legal position usually depends on health and safety risks and the employer’s response in terms of implementing practical control measures.

Below, we outline key global themes, with detailed country insights available on the right hand side of the article.

No automatic right to stop work, but certain triggers may apply

Several of the jurisdictions surveyed do not give employees a clear or automatic right to stop work simply because temperatures increase. This aligns perhaps with the fact that most do not have a maximum working temperature.

However, many also recognise that extreme heat may justify stopping work in certain situations. This usually happens where working conditions create a serious and imminent risk to health or safety (although there are some country variations to the specific threshold used).

Across these jurisdictions, several common principles emerge:

employees may stop work where they reasonably believe that conditions create a serious and immediate risk (or similar threshold);

heat alone will not usually meet this threshold without additional risk factors;

each case depends on the specific working conditions and level of exposure.

Of course, there are some exceptions to this and other triggers do exist:

In Hungary for example, employees can lawfully stop working if conditions exceed the maximum temperature which varies depending on the nature of the work.

In Australia, if there is a defined stop-work provision under an enterprise agreement related to high temperatures, a worker may exercise their right under that provision to stop working if the defined temperature is reached.

In Greece, employees can lawfully stop working entirely or at certain hours where this is required by a circular issued by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.

These examples underline the importance of understanding the local legal framework. Employers should review applicable laws, agreements and official guidance in each jurisdiction, and if required, seek legal advice.

Employer action can shape the outcome

Employer action can influence the outcome in jurisdictions that link work stoppage to serious and imminent risk (or similar thresholds). Several surveyed countries place weight on how the employer manages heat exposure.

As we explored in part two of this series, it’s a common requirement for employers to assess risks and implement suitable control measures during periods of extreme heat. Notable examples include:

assessing heat-related risks in the workplace;

introducing cooling, ventilation and hydration measures;

adjusting working hours or workloads where appropriate;

responding quickly to employee concerns and signs of heat stress.

Where employers take appropriate steps, employees may find it harder to justify stopping work on health and safety grounds. Where employers fail to act, however, employees may be in a stronger position to down tools.

This approach does not necessarily apply in the same way in all jurisdictions.

In some, employees may only rely on it in exceptional circumstances, for example where the employer has taken no or clearly inadequate measures and the employee faces a specific and identifiable risk.

In others, frameworks may rely on more prescriptive triggers, such as temperature limits or formal rules, rather than a broader risk-based assessment, as explored above.

Work stoppage is usually a last resort

Even where employees may stop work, the law often expects them to take certain steps first. Several systems treat work stoppage as a last resort.

In multiple of the surveyed jurisdictions, employees should:

raise concerns with the employer;

follow internal procedures;

allow the employer an opportunity to address the risk.

If employees skip these steps, they may face legal or disciplinary consequences in some jurisdictions. This is particularly the case where the right to stop work is limited or subject to strict conditions.

Takeaway for employers

Employers should approach extreme heat as a workplace health and safety issue that requires careful and ongoing management. While high temperatures alone will not usually justify a refusal to work, the position will depend on local law, the level of risk and the steps taken to address it.

Rather than focus only on work stoppage then, employers should consider how they manage heat risks more broadly. Part two of this series provides further detail on the types of practical measures organisations should, or are required, to consider.

Given the variation across jurisdictions, employers should also review the applicable legal framework in each location. Local laws, agreements and official guidance may introduce specific requirements or thresholds that affect how extreme heat situations should be managed.

Looking beyond this final article, the wider series highlights several consistent themes across jurisdictions. Most focus less on fixed temperature limits and more on risk assessment, preventive action and proportionate responses. They also place increasing emphasis on employer judgement, supported by guidance and country frameworks.

For multinational employers, this means one size rarely fits all. Legal frameworks, cultural expectations and regulatory approaches can differ significantly across locations. A coordinated but locally informed approach may prove the most effective. Either way, there is an increasingly pressing need for businesses to start making extreme heat part of their long-term planning.

And perhaps the simplest takeaway from the series is this: when temperatures rise, the law rarely gives a single clear answer – but it will almost always expect employers to keep their cool.