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3 July 2026

First Of May Decree: What’s New In The Conversion Into Law

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Italy's Senate has definitively approved the conversion of the First of May Decree 2026 into law, introducing significant amendments to employment regulations including fair wage provisions, job placement protections for disabled workers, and new rules governing collective bargaining agreements. The legislation establishes innovative mechanisms such as economic sustainability mentors for displaced workers and automatic pay rise advances when collective agreements expire without renewal.
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On 24 June 2026, the Senate of the Italian Republic, following the favorable vote of the Chamber of Deputies occurred on 25 June 2026, definitively approved the text of draft law (DDL) No. 1933, converting Decree-Law No. 62 of 30 April 2026 into law, concerning “Urgent provisions on fair wages, employment incentives and combating digital labor trafficking”, which will come into force as law once published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic.

Compared with the text of the decree, the amendments introduced during the process of converting it into law have introduced a number of new provisions, including the following:

  • the establishment of an ‘economic sustainability mentor’ for those who lose their jobs (article 6-bis);
  • the retention of a place on the job placement lists for workers with disabilities, even in the event of recruitment on a fixed-term contract or as an apprentice (article 6-ter);
  • the total remuneration treatment (TRT)of employees of private employers must not be lower than that established by the National Collective Bargaining Agreement (NCBA) of the most representative organizations, the TRT being understood to include all fixed and ongoing remuneration components, general contractual welfare benefits and additional monthly payments (article 7, paragraph 4-bis);
  • the rule whereby, if the NCBA is not renewed within 9 months of its natural expiry date, a flat-rate advance on the pay rise equal to 50% of the IPCA-NEI change is triggered (article 10, para. 2);
  • new rules governing the bodies and benefits of supplementary pension schemes (articles 16-bis and 17-ter);
  • a new scheme for secondment aimed at safeguarding employment levels or production continuity (article 16-quater);
  • a new maximum time limit of 36 months for indefinite-term agency work, known as ‘staff leasing’ (article 16-quinquies).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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