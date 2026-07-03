First Of May Decree: What’s New In The Conversion Into Law

On 24 June 2026, the Senate of the Italian Republic, following the favorable vote of the Chamber of Deputies occurred on 25 June 2026, definitively approved the text of draft law (DDL) No. 1933, converting Decree-Law No. 62 of 30 April 2026 into law, concerning “Urgent provisions on fair wages, employment incentives and combating digital labor trafficking”, which will come into force as law once published in the Official Gazette of the Italian Republic.

Compared with the text of the decree, the amendments introduced during the process of converting it into law have introduced a number of new provisions, including the following: