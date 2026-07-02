Germany’s Pension Reform 2026: What The Commission's Recommendations Mean For HR And Restructuring Practice

Germany’s Pension Commission has set the wheels in motion—and for employers, the action points are already taking shape: retirement-age clauses, restructuring frameworks (including the related social plan templates), and pension plan rules are all moving onto the strategic agenda. One important caveat: these are, for now, only recommendations rather than settled law. With a draft bill and the parliamentary process still to come, the path to legislation remains uncertain—and subject to change at every turn. That said, the political will is clearly there: Chancellor Merz is pressing for "all elements of this reform package" to be “implemented swiftly,” while Labour Minister Bas has called it a "Gesamtkunstwerk"—a coherent whole.

The statutory retirement age is set to become dynamic

The Commission recommends linking the standard retirement age to life expectancy after 2031—on a 2:1 split between working life and retirement, which translates into a rise from 67 to 67.5 years by 2041. At the same time, the option of penalty-free early retirement at 63 is set to disappear. The key takeaway for practice: retirement-age clauses should evolve alongside the statutory framework—rigid references to “65” or “67” are quickly becoming a thing of the past.

A key point for separation management

The minimum eligibility age for senior part-time arrangements (Altersteilzeit) is set to climb from 55 to 58, while the widely favored “block model” —long a cornerstone allowing employees to front-load full-time work before transitioning into early retirement—may vanish entirely. Whether this proposal will ultimately endure remains uncertain and merits close attention. True, the Commission classifies the block model as “disguised early retirement” and expects its removal to raise the labor-market participation of older employees and to lengthen contribution periods. Even so, compared to the continuing part-time alternative, eliminating the block model would do little to reshape the structural financing of the statutory pension system.

If enacted, this change would quietly but fundamentally reshape the established toolkit of workforce transition instruments. Senior part-time, early retirement pathways, working time accounts, and termination agreements would lose one of their most versatile levers. Modern working time account models may step in to soften the impact—offering greater flexibility and proving well-suited even for executive transition scenarios—yet they fall short of replicating the tax and social security advantages tied to senior part-time top-up payments. Social plan budgets would need recalculating: longer bridging periods until (early) retirement, and the cost of offsetting the associated pension reductions, make early retirement solutions noticeably more expensive.

Company pensions move further into focus

A “social partner dialogue 2026” is meant to broaden company pension coverage and improve portability and red-tape reduction. Yet, these ambitions echo familiar refrains in the broader policy debate. What stands out, however, is the Commission’s push for a mandatory, jointly funded capital-based pension (within the statutory scheme itself), adding a further 2% contribution and drawing inspiration from the Swedish model. This is ambitious, but whether this financial burden on employers will truly translate into broader participation in company pension schemes remains open to doubt. One further, less-noticed point is practically relevant: the Commission recommends examining a more flexible adjustment of pension commitments for future service along employment-law principles, together with prompt judicial review of such adjustments—all the more reason to review pension schemes early.

Minijobs set to disappear

The Commission recommends bringing all marginal employment relationships (Minijobs) into the statutory retirement scheme—without an opt-out option—and abolishing their special tax and social security status; only school pupils would remain exempt. The transitional zone for low earners (Midijobs) would likewise cease to exist. For HR practice, this means employers would owe full social security contributions for all marginally employed staff—a significant cost increase, particularly in labor-intensive sectors such as hospitality, retail, and logistics. Existing framework agreements, on-call contracts, and shift-planning arrangements would need to be adjusted to the changed contribution burden. Notably, the Commission considers this measure implementable immediately and without transitional periods.

Our practical insight for separation negotiations

Compensation payments under the German retirement scheme framework are something of a hidden lever—being particularly efficient from a tax perspective. Up to 50% of the calculated maximum amount can be channeled into the statutory retirement scheme tax-free, offering a subtle way to ease the economics of a settlement. In the context of larger severance packages and executive exits, this approach can meaningfully defuse tension around headline figures.

One further development deserves close attention: the Commission’s proposal to bring management board members of stock corporations into mandatory retirement insurance. If realized, this would mark a paradigm shift—one that could redefine how executive contracts are structured in the future.

Bottom line

If “retirement at 63” and the senior part-time block model were to truly pass into history, restructuring concepts will need rethinking. We are not there yet—the draft bill is still unwritten, and the legislative path lies ahead. And even once enacted, many changes are likely—as commission member Professor Constanze Janda has stressed—to take effect only with a significant time lag and through long transitional periods; those already retired or close to retirement who have made firm plans enjoy protection of legitimate expectations. Yet, employers who review their applicable documentation, social plan templates, and pension schemes now against these scenarios will give themselves a clear head start.