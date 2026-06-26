Key Measures Of The Italian Decree Transposing The Pay Transparency Directive In Force From 7 June 2026

Whilst the vast majority of other countries in Europe have not yet finalised their transposing legislation, the Pay Transparency directive has now been transposed in Italy with Legislative Decree no. 96/2026 (Decree), which entered into force right on the transposition deadline of 7 June 2026.

The Decree applies to all employment contracts under Italian law:

fixed and indefinite-term,

full and part-time posts;

executive positions and employee level.

Domestic workers and intermittent (on-call) workers are however excluded.

Two key definitions underpin the entire framework:

“Pay” (retribuzione), encompasses all remuneration - fixed, variable, and the value of benefits in kind – which is paid in connection with the employment relationship; and

“Pay Level” (livello retributivo), which is a narrower concept introduced by the Decree without a direct equivalent in the European Directive and, as such, requires proper case by case by assessment. This covers only fixed and continuous pay elements, but excludes “individual non-structural components paid on a personal, discretionary, or temporary basis which are not generally applicable within the same category of employees and which are based on objective individual criteria”.

The equal pay rules apply with reference to the "same work" or "work of equal value". Where a collective bargaining agreement is applicable, the relevant assessment relies on the classifications set out in the relevant collective bargaining agreement:

"Same work" refers to roles involving identical tasks, or tasks falling within the same qualification, pay band and legal category;

"Work of equal value" refers to different but comparable roles sharing the same classification level.

Where no collective bargaining agreement is applicable, classifications will be those set out in the sector-level agreement signed by the most representative trade unions at national level. The adoption of such an agreement also creates a presumption of compliance by the employer with equal pay obligations, without prejudice to the ability for an employee to seek to prove discrimination in individual cases. In addition to collective agreement classifications, employers may also rely on job evaluation and grading systems of their own design to establish the various categories of employees, provided these are based on objective and gender-neutral criteria.

The Decree poses certain interpretative issues (e.g. the definition of pay level is narrower than the one under the EU Directive) and, since it is so far untested in Courts, case by case assessment on certain topics will be required to understand how the Courts will interpret the Decree in practice.

A short summary of the main obligations for employers in Italy (with an indication of the relevant triggering thresholds), as well as an overview of the main protections for employees and sanctions in case of breach is provided below.