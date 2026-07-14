Health And Safety At Work: The Agreement Protocol Between INAIL And ABI

On 8 July 2026, INAIL and the Italian Banking Association signed a protocol to facilitate investment in workplace health and safety. The agreement aims to help businesses access public funding for risk prevention, employee health protection, and technological innovation through enhanced collaboration with participating banks.

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On 8 July 2026, the National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work (INAIL) and the Italian Banking Association (ABI) signed an agreement protocol to facilitate investment and improve health and safety in the workplace.

The aim of the protocol is to identify the areas and methods for implementing enhanced collaboration between the banks that sign up to the protocol and the businesses which, thanks to easier access to public funding to be used for investments in health and safety at work, choose to invest in:

risk prevention;

protection of employees’ health;

technological innovation.

Furthermore, the protocol establishes a Coordination Committee responsible for planning, coordinating and monitoring the activities covered by the collaboration between banks and businesses.

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