Legal Notice 173 of 2026 introduces the Equal Pay (Transparency and Reporting) Regulations, 2026, enacted to transpose Directive (EU) 2023/970 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 10 May 2023 to strengthen the application of the principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value between men and women through pay transparency and enforcement mechanisms.

These Regulations apply to employers in both the public and private sectors and to all workers who have an employment relationship as defined in the Employment and Industrial Relations Act (Cap. 452).



The guide below provides an overview of Malta’s Equal Pay Transparency and Reporting Regulations 2026, examining each of these key employer obligations in further detail:



Pay Structures and Transparency

Equal Pay Structures

Pre-Employment Pay Transparency

Internal Pay Policy Transparency

Workers’ Right to Pay Information

Reporting and Assessment

Pay Gap Reporting Obligations

Joint Pay Assessments

Enforcement and Employee Protection

Shift in the Burden of Proof

Remedies, Compensation and Penalties

Prescription Periods

Protection Against Victimisation

Additional Compliance Obligations

Accessibility and Dissemination Obligations

Data Protection

Malta's Equal Pay Transparency and Reporting Regulations 2026: What Employers Need to Know

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