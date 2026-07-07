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7 July 2026

Malta’s Equal Pay Transparency And Reporting Regulations 2026: What Employers Need To Know

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Malta's new Equal Pay Transparency and Reporting Regulations 2026 transpose EU Directive 2023/970, establishing comprehensive obligations for employers in both public and private sectors. The regulations mandate pay structure transparency, gender pay gap reporting, and enhanced worker protections to ensure equal pay for equal work between men and women.
Malta Employment and HR
Christina Gingell,Charlotte Attard, and Sascha Genovese
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Legal Notice 173 of 2026 introduces the Equal Pay (Transparency and Reporting) Regulations, 2026, enacted to transpose Directive (EU) 2023/970 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 10 May 2023 to strengthen the application of the principle of equal pay for equal work or work of equal value between men and women through pay transparency and enforcement mechanisms. 

These Regulations apply to employers in both the public and private sectors and to all workers who have an employment relationship as defined in the Employment and Industrial Relations Act (Cap. 452).

The guide below provides an overview of Malta’s Equal Pay Transparency and Reporting Regulations 2026, examining each of these key employer obligations in further detail:

Pay Structures and Transparency

  • Equal Pay Structures
  • Pre-Employment Pay Transparency
  • Internal Pay Policy Transparency
  • Workers’ Right to Pay Information

Reporting and Assessment

  • Pay Gap Reporting Obligations
  • Joint Pay Assessments

Enforcement and Employee Protection

  • Shift in the Burden of Proof
  • Remedies, Compensation and Penalties
  • Prescription Periods
  • Protection Against Victimisation

Additional Compliance Obligations

  • Accessibility and Dissemination Obligations
  • Data Protection

Malta's Equal Pay Transparency and Reporting Regulations 2026: What Employers Need to Know

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Christina Gingell
Christina Gingell
Photo of Charlotte Attard
Charlotte Attard
Photo of Sascha Genovese
Sascha Genovese
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