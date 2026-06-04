Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction May 2026 - Employment

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4 June 2026

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The European Commission, in consultation with the European Institute for Gender Equality, has updated EU-wide guidelines on gender-neutral job evaluation and classification, marking another preparatory step ahead of the transposition of the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national law.
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Key developments

EU PUBLISHES GENDER-NEUTRAL JOB EVALUATION AND CLASSIFICATION GUIDELINES

The European Commission, in consultation with the European Institute for Gender Equality, has updated EU-wide guidelines on gender-neutral job evaluation and classification, marking another preparatory step ahead of the transposition of the EU Pay Transparency Directive into national law. The guidelines are available here: EU-wide guidelines on gender-neutral job evaluation and classification: Step-by-step toolkit.

Member States (including Ireland) must now tailor these EU-wide guidelines into step-by-step national toolkits to assist employers in meeting their obligations under the Directive. The Directive must be transposed into Irish law on or before 7 June 2026. However, the Department of Children, Disability and Equality, which is responsible for transposing the Directive in Ireland, has indicated that implementation will take place on a phased basis and that it plans to work with employers, employees and their representatives on implementation.

For more information on the implementation of the Directive, see our Insights Blog post here: Pay Transparency Directive Update: EU publishes gender-neutral job evaluation and classification guidelines.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

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