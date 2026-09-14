WORK-LIFE BALANCE: ACCESS REQUIREMENTS FOR SOCIAL SECURITY CONTRIBUTION RELIEF DEFINED FOR CERTIFIED EMPLOYERS

By Decree dated 10 September 2026, the Ministry of Labour and the Ministry for the Family established the procedures for obtaining work-life balance certification and for accessing the related social security contribution relief provided for under Article 6 of Decree-Law No. 62/2026.

The measure is aimed at companies that adopt organisational models designed to promote a balance between work and family life. The certification is issued by accredited entities and remains valid for 36 months.

Certified companies are entitled to an exemption from the payment of social security contributions of up to 1%, subject to a maximum annual amount of EUR 50,000 per company. The benefit is granted for the entire validity period of the certification and, in any event, no later than 31 December 2028.

The Decree also provides that, where the available resources are insufficient in relation to the number of eligible applications, the benefit may be proportionately reduced.

The measure is intended to encourage the adoption of corporate policies supporting parenthood, family caregiving responsibilities and, more generally, the reconciliation of professional and private life.