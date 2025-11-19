ARTICLE
19 November 2025

Pay Attention Episode 16 – Lithuania's Quiet Head Start On Pay Transparency (Podcast)

Lewis Silkin

Tom Heys and David Lorimer
Lithuania is land of ancient amber, determined endurance, and unexpectedly functional pay transparency laws. While others brace for impact under the Pay Transparency Directive, Lithuania's been quietly getting on with some aspects of it for years. In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer sit down with Jovita Valatkaite from COBALT Legal to find out how a country famed for persistence has managed to make pay transparency look... well, possible.

Authors
Photo of Tom Heys
Tom Heys
Photo of David Lorimer
David Lorimer
