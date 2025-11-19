Pay Attention Episode 16 – Lithuania's Quiet Head Start On Pay Transparency (Podcast)

Lithuania is land of ancient amber, determined endurance, and unexpectedly functional pay transparency laws. While others brace for impact under the Pay Transparency Directive, Lithuania's been quietly getting on with some aspects of it for years. In this episode of Pay Attention, Tom Heys and David Lorimer sit down with Jovita Valatkaite from COBALT Legal to find out how a country famed for persistence has managed to make pay transparency look... well, possible.

