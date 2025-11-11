Denmark's 2025/2026 Legislative Programme: A Quiet Omission On EU Pay Transparency

In the normal way, the Danish Government has published its legislative programme for the parliamentary year 2025/2026. Below we have listed the bills relevant to employment law. Surprisingly, there currently seems to be no plan to implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive.

Denmark's 2025/2026 legislative programme

Supplementary provisions to the AI Act –The Government will introduce a bill aimed at ensuring effective enforcement of the AI Act of the European Parliament and of the Council, which is directly applicable in Denmark.

Easing of the obligation to report industrial accidents and clarification of inspections by the Safety Technology Authority –Following the agreement on municipal budgets for 2026 between the Government and Local Government Denmark (KL) in May 2025, the Government will present a bill to simplify the rules on reporting industrial accidents, among other things.

ID card requirement on major construction and civil engineering projects –The Government will introduce a requirement for ID cards on construction and civil engineering projects with a minimum contract value of DKK 100 million. Among other things, the bill will follow up on the Government's proposal regarding foreign workers and social dumping of June 2025.

Prioritisation of sexual harassment cases before the Apprentice Disputes Board –With this bill, the Government will introduce a legal basis for cases involving students and apprentices who have been subjected to sexual harassment and which are brought before the Apprentice Disputes Board to be heard before other cases before the Board. The bill follows up on the tripartite agreement between the former government (the Social Democratic Party) and the social partners on initiatives to combat sexual harassment in the workplace of March 2022.

New occupational scheme for certified companies covered by organised pay and employment conditions –The Government will put forward a bill to introduce a new occupational scheme for certified companies that are covered by organised pay and working conditions.

Takeaway for employers

As is often the case, what is missing can be most significant. The Danish Government's 2025/2026 legislative programme includes several employment-related initiatives, yet the absence of a bill to implement the EU Pay Transparency Directive is striking – particularly in light of recent delays announced in the Netherlands (seehere). Employers operating in Denmark should keep a close eye on future developments at both a national and EU level, while continuing to comply with existing pay reporting obligations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.