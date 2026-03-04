From Compliance To Culture: The IMO's Step Towards Safer Workplaces At Sea

As of 1 January 2026, revised regulatory requirements have started to influence the approach to safety in global seafarer training and onboard operations

As of 1 January 2026, revised regulatory requirements have started to influence the approach to safety in global seafarer training and onboard operations. The International Maritime Organization's ("IMO") Resolution MSC.560(108) adopted in 2024 (the "Resolution"), amends Part A of the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (the "STCW Convention") to introduce new competency requirements for entry-level safety instructions which concern the prevention and response to harassment and assault (including that of a sexual nature) and bullying onboard ships.

The Resolution specifies that these latest amendments apply to all seafarers onboard ships which fall under the scope of the STCW Convention. The Convention applies to all seagoing ships flying the flag of a State which is party to it, except (i) warships, naval auxiliaries or ships owned/operated by a State engaged in governmental non-commercial service, (ii) fishing vessels, (iii) pleasure yachts not engaged in trade, and (iv) wooden ships of a primitive build.

In 2025, the murder of a young South African stewardess onboard a commercial superyacht has exposed how violence, harassment and abuse can escalate into the most extreme consequences when warning signs are ignored and protections fail. Her death, widely reported amid broader concerns over bullying, sexual harassment and the under-reporting of serious offences at sea, has become a painful reference point in ongoing debates about seafarer safety and welfare.

With this in mind, the latest amendments adopted through the Resolution represent a long-overdue regulatory response to the realities faced by many seafarers.

A shift in what "safety" means at sea

For decades, the Personal Safety and Social Responsibilities ("PSSR") module within Basic Safety Training has focused on teamwork, communication, emergency procedures and human factors and has served as a foundational part of preparing new seafarers for life at sea. In recent years, however, the maritime industry has faced growing scrutiny over the continuous reported (and unreported) instances of bullying, harassment and even assault whilst out at sea. These behaviours undermine wellbeing, damage retention and morale, and ultimately compromise the operational safety of ships.

In this context, the IMO has introduced a new mandatory competency within PSSR, requiring every seafarer to receive training on the prevention of, and response to, violence, harassment, bullying and sexual misconduct, thus expanding the horizons of training. This decision marks a notable shift in international maritime regulation as safety is no longer confined to fire hazards, enclosed spaces and life raft drills, to name a few. It now explicitly includes psychological and social safety — the day-to-day behaviours that shape a ship's culture and efficient operation.

How will training change?

From 1 January 2026 onwards, all approved Basic Safety Training programmes will now have to start incorporating instructions on recognising inappropriate behaviour, understanding its impacts and knowing how to respond to or report concerns. Those receiving training will be introduced to the dynamics of harassment and assault, the importance of early intervention, and to the principles of supporting colleagues who may have experienced such behaviour. Although the amendments concern only one element of the PSSR module, their influence is expected to ripple outwards, prompting broader reflection on safety culture and crew welfare.

Part of the new amendments focuses on a seafarer's knowledge, understanding and proficiency in identifying, preventing and reporting of harassment, violence and sexual assault. Most importantly, they must understand the basic principles of trauma-informed responses and develop the ability to provide appropriate support to a victim, bystanders and themselves.

Implementing and upholding the new amendments

For anyone beginning their maritime career in 2026, the updated PSSR syllabus will be unavoidable. Training providers must ensure that their materials and instructors are fully aligned with the new requirements indicated in the Resolution. Things become intricate in the treatment of existing seafarer certificates as the IMO does not automatically invalidate PSSR certificates issued before 2026, but leaves implementation to national governments. Some, such as the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency, have already indicated that older certificates will remain valid. Others may choose to require supplementary training or updated evidence of compliance, particularly as part of company policies or safety management audits.

Shipping companies must look beyond just obtaining the necessary certificates and now have to adopt appropriate measures to ensure that this new level of safety is woven into a ship's operation. Simultaneously, companies also need to be prepared for Port State Control ("PSC") inspections which will examine how such events of misconduct are dealt with.

Through the issuance of Merchant Shipping Notice 201, the Maltese Registry of Ships (the "Registry") has confirmed that all certificates issued prior to 1 January 2026 will remain valid until their expiry date, however all those issued from 1 January 2026 onwards will have to comply with all the provisions laid out in the Resolution.

As stated under Merchant Shipping Notice 109, certificates of proficiency in Basic Safety Training in line with the STCW Convention will only be issued to seafarers in possession of valid training certificates. Said certificates may be issued either by a party to the STCW Convention or by any training centre approved by a party to said convention.

Enforcement by port States of the amendments is conducted through PSC inspections which focus on seafarer certification validity and evidence of training compliance. Enforcement varies by flag State implementation guidance, with some PSC regimes accepting pre-2026 PSSR certificates as valid indefinitely without re-training requirements, while others expect supplementary familiarization or gap training for existing crew.

Ships with seafarers holding up-to-date PSSR training (post 1 January 2026) face minimal PSC issues on this point, as valid certificates serve as prima facie proof of competence, whereby PSC will clear the item unless broader Safety Management System ("SMS") deficiencies are found.

This variation means shipowners and seafarers alike should look carefully at the expectations of their respective flag State, employer and training providers rather than assume universal uniformity.

Impact on shipowners, operators and training providers

For shipowners and managers, the amendment arrives at a time when regulators, insurers and industry bodies are increasingly emphasising and prioritising the human element in maritime safety. Companies may need to revisit their onboarding processes, reporting mechanisms and SMS to ensure that they reflect the updated principles taught in the updated training programmes to seafarers. PSC and external auditors are also likely to pay closer attention to how incidents of harassment or misconduct are handled, given that such issues now form part of mandatory safety instruction.

With the Resolution now in force, shipping companies must act decisively to ensure full compliance across their fleet. This requires reviewing flag State implementation guidance and updating SMS training protocols to incorporate the new PSSR competences. Early action now will prevent training gaps and certification disruptions, safeguarding both compliance and seafarer welfare.

Approved maritime training providers will need to update curricula, seek re-approval where required and ensure instructors are comfortable with teaching subject matters that may be sensitive or unfamiliar.

A turning point — and a call to action for shipowners and managers

These amendments represent more than just a technical revision to the STCW Convention; it is a call for the maritime industry to strengthen its commitment to safety. The new requirements will affect every new seafarer entering the profession in 2026, but its wider impact depends largely on how shipowners and managers respond.

For companies, this is not simply a matter of ensuring that the right certificates are in place, but rather it is an opportunity — and increasingly an expectation — to embed behavioural safety and dignity in daily operations. It also means preparing for a regulatory environment in which PSC inspectors, auditors and insurers may scrutinise not only isolated incidents, but a company's systemic response to them.

The essence of the amendments is clear: a safe ship is one where people feel protected, respected and are able to speak up. The IMO has redefined what basic safety means for the next generation of seafarers. It is now up to shipowners and managers to ensure that the ships and organisations these seafarers join reflect, reinforce and live up to these new standards.

