What Language Is Your Employment Contract Really Speaking?

21 February 2025 marks the UN International Mother Language Day, an observance highlighting the importance of linguistic diversity and multilingualism. In the employment context, language is not simply a communication tool, but a key factor for mutual understanding, legal certainty and the stability of the employment relationship itself.

Language requirements for employment contracts: selected jurisdictions

Belgium

Belgium applies strict statutory rules regarding the language of employment contracts.

Contracts must be drafted in the official language of the region in which the employee's operational office is located: Dutch in Flanders, French in Wallonia and German in the Germanspeaking area. In Brussels, the contract must be in Dutch or French depending on the employee's language.

Employment contracts drafted in any other language, such as English, are generally considered void, except in specific international employment situations subject to strict conditions. Employers may provide translations to help employees understand the contract, but only the version drafted in the legally required language is binding.

Employer obligations: Employers must use the correct legally required language. In Brussels, employees may choose the language for employmentrelated communications. Translations may be provided for practical understanding but have no legal effect.

France

In France, employment contracts must be written in French. This requirement applies even where the working language within the organisation is different. If a contract is drafted in more than one language and an ambiguity arises, the French version will prevail.

Employer obligations: Employers are expected to ensure that the employee understands the contractual terms, with French serving as the authoritative language for interpretation.

Italy

Italian law does not impose specific rules on the language of employment contracts. In principle, a contract may be drafted in any language, provided it is understood by both parties. In practice, Italian is most commonly used.

For litigation purposes, Italian is the official language of the courts. Where a contract is drafted in a foreign language, a courtappointed translator may be used, and the Italian translation will prevail in legal proceedings.

Employer obligations: Employers should ensure that both parties understand the contract. Italian will govern any court proceedings and interpretation.

United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, there are no specific legal rules governing the language of employment contracts. Courts will enforce contracts based on the clear wording of the document. Where contractual terms are ambiguous, the courts will seek to identify the parties' intentions from the perspective of a reasonable businessperson. Any ambiguity is generally interpreted in favour of the employee, particularly where the employer drafted the contract.

From a practical perspective, it is preferable for the employment contract to be drafted in a single language that the employee understands. Drafting contracts in multiple languages can lead to contradictions or unclear terms, increasing the risk of disputes over interpretation.

Employer obligations: Employers should ensure that the contract is clear and written in a language understood by the employee, in order to meet their obligation to ensure the employee understands the terms of employment.

Language, clarity and risk management

Across all jurisdictions, a common theme emerges: clarity and understanding are central. Language issues most commonly arise at critical points such as recruitment, termination or disputes, where misunderstandings can have significant legal and financial consequences for employers.

This becomes increasingly important in multinational organisations, where corporate languages, local legal requirements and employee expectations may not always align.

Takeaways for employers

Check local mandatory rules: Non‑compliance with statutory language requirements may invalidate contracts or specific clauses.

Ensure employee comprehension: Even in jurisdictions without formal rules, contracts should be written in language the employee understands.

Avoid unnecessary multilingual versions: Multiple-language contracts create room for inconsistencies unless carefully drafted and managed.

