Four Practical Tips To Foster Interfaith Harmony At Work

World Interfaith Harmony Week, observed between 1–7 February, seeks to "recognise the imperative need for dialogue among different faiths and religions to enhance mutual understanding, harmony and cooperation among people." But how can employers create a workplace environment that fosters inclusivity for those of all religions and faiths? We set out four practical tips below.

There is sometimes a sense that religion is becoming a declining force in society; and yet studies suggest the picture is more nuanced. For example, a recent 2025 study by the Pew Research Center indicates that, between 2010 to 2020, Muslim people and 'people with no religious affiliation' were the only two religious categories that grew as a percentage of the world's population. The rest declined. Even so, the same analysis highlights how, in the same period, the world's population expanded and so did the total number of people affiliated with a religious group.

While the figures will no doubt change and vary from country to country, they provide a snapshot of a global population that still appears to be more religious than not (c.6.01 billion religious people versus c.1.9 billion religiously unaffiliated people). Against this backdrop, and in an era of globalisation and increased global mobility, organisations are increasingly realising the benefits of fostering diversity and inclusion at work. An essential part of this is recognising and accommodating the religious identities that so many people hold. With the perceived backlash against DEI policies and procedures in certain parts of the world, studies consistently highlight the benefits of increased workplace diversity and inclusion. When taken with the legal implications of getting it wrong, accommodating religion at work certainly matters.

In the article below, we outline four, quick practical tips on how organisations can foster an environment of religious inclusivity in the workplace.

Four practical tips to foster inclusivity

Training – Ensure that as part of ongoing staff diversity and inclusion training, all staff understand their duty not to discriminate on grounds of someone's protected religious or philosophical beliefs.

Policies – Maintain clear, up to date written policies and procedures.

Dialogue – Consider setting up an Interfaith Group to encourage clear and open dialogue around accommodating religion at work.

Specific measures – Consider implementing some of the following measures (based on your resources and circumstances): making prayer facilities available; holding work events that are not based around alcohol; offering days off for religious festivals; and accommodating particular dress codes and canteen facilities.

Takeaway for employers

By fostering a culture of understanding and accommodation in this way, employers can unlock the fullpotential of their workforce, driving innovation, collaboration, and overall success. In this sense, thereis value for employers worldwide to look at religious inclusivity not just as a policy, or a means to avoidlegal risks (although it can be both of those things), but as an embedded part of the organisation'sculture.

