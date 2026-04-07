Job Ads: What Works And Doesn't In LATAM Countries

Every year, the month of March brings global attention to equality, inclusion and the fight against discrimination.

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Every year, the month of March brings global attention to equality, inclusion and the fight against discrimination. It offers an opportunity to examine how organisations can reduce risk and promote fairness across the employment lifecycle.

One practical, yet often overlooked stage, is recruitment, where job advertisements play a crucial role in shaping equal access to work.

Below, we outline how selected South American jurisdictions regulate the wording of job advertisements and what this means for employers. While there are generally no mandatory wording requirements, the legal focus tends to be on prohibiting discriminatory or exclusionary references.

Brazil

There are no legal requirements about the specific wording of job advertisements or details that must be provided. However, Brazilian law expressly prohibits making any reference to: sex

age

race

family status unless the nature of the activity clearly requires it. Advertisements also cannot refer to pregnancy or HIV status. Brazil has a data protection law (the ‘LGPD’). Consent to process the applicant’s data is not required if the data are necessary for employment (e.g., taxpayer number). Employers must still observe privacy and security obligations. Sensitive data, generally unnecessary for hiring, requires prior consent. Employer obligations: Avoid discriminatory wording and ensure that any data collected comply with national data protection requirements.

Chile

Chile imposes no mandatory requirements for wording or required details in job advertisements. However, employers must avoid wording that could be discriminatory. It is considered discriminatory to make an offer involving distinctions on the basis of: race, colour, nationality, ethnic or social origin

sex, maternity, breastfeeding or nursing, gender identity, sexual orientation

age, marital or parentage status, socioeconomic status

religion, beliefs, political or union affiliation

language or personal appearance

illness or disability Advertisements do not need to comply with data protection laws at the publication stage, nor identify the data processor. Employer obligations: Ensure wording does not implicitly or explicitly exclude protected groups.

Colombia

Colombia does not impose mandatory requirements concerning wording or job details in advertisements. It is recommended that employers provide information about the skills required for the role and specify the address or email where applications should be sent. All employers must also register vacancies with the public employment service, and except for limited exceptions, the vacancies will be published. Employers must comply with data protection laws, ensuring confidentiality of applicant information. Employer obligations: Publish clear, skills‑based job ads; register vacancies with the public employment service; maintain applicant data confidentiality.

Uruguay

No particular wording or job details are legally required. Advertisements must nevertheless comply with legislation on equal treatment, opportunities for both sexes, and anti‑discrimination rules protecting individuals or groups. They must also respect legislation establishing quotas for candidates whose characteristics may hinder access to employment (e.g., people with disabilities), and laws protecting trade union freedom. Additionally, the principle of good faith requires that job advertisements be drafted with clarity, precision and sincerity. Employer obligations: Use neutral, precise wording consistent with equal‑opportunity and quota legislation.

Clarity, neutrality and risk management

Across all jurisdictions, one point stands out clearly: even without strict rules on the exact wording of job advertisements, employers must ensure that their messaging is clear, neutral and free from any discriminatory elements. Job advertisements often become relevant in disputes-for example, where: a rejected candidate alleges discrimination

job requirements appear unnecessarily exclusionary

privacy obligations are not respected. Clear, neutral, and transparent ads reduce legal exposure while supporting fair recruitment practices. This is particularly important in a region where statutory protections for vulnerable groups continue to expand and are increasingly enforced.

Takeaways for employers

Avoid discriminatory language , even indirectly, and ensure ads do not reference protected characteristics unless objectively justified.

, even indirectly, and ensure ads do not reference protected characteristics unless objectively justified. Verify whether local laws require registration of vacancies with public authorities (e.g., Colombia).

of vacancies with public authorities (e.g., Colombia). Ensure compliance with data protection laws .

. Use clear, precise and honest wording , consistent with good‑faith recruitment standards.

, consistent with good‑faith recruitment standards. Focus job ads on objective skills and requirements, as this reduces risk and promotes equal access.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.