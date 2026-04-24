Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction April 2026 - Employment

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Key developments
ENHANCED CODE OF PRACTICE ON RIGHT TO REQUEST REMOTE WORKING TO BE DEVELOPED
The Protection of Employees (Employers’ Insolvency) (Amendment) Act 2026 (PDF 467KB) was signed into law on 31 March. The legislation provides for changes to the Insolvency Payments Scheme, which protects employees’ pay-related entitlements if their employer becomes insolvent. The Act has not yet commenced.
This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.[View Source]