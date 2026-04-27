Integration Course Now Mandatory For TCN Work Permit Renewals In Malta

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Malta has introduced a TCN integration course as part of its evolving labour migration framework. This new requirement applies to third-country nationals (TCN’s) already working in Malta and will play a key role in work permit renewals.

The course focuses on Maltese culture and the Maltese language, and its syllabus was prepared by the Ministry for Home Affairs, Security and Employment. It will be made available through all licensed Maltese educational institutions.

What does the integration course for TCNs cover?

The training programme covers a broad range of subjects designed to support the integration of foreign workers into Maltese society, including Maltese culture and traditions, civic participation, legal awareness, personal and professional development, as well as the Maltese and English languages. The official syllabus and assessment method have been published by the Government and are accessible through the relevant press release (PR260506en).

TCN integration course Malta: Examination requirement

Attendance alone is not sufficient. The course includes a mandatory examination. While applications can be submitted through the Identità portal, the exam itself will be coordinated by the Government’s Examinations Department. Workers are therefore expected not only to attend but to demonstrate a satisfactory level of knowledge and understanding in order to benefit from the associated permit advantages.

TCN integration course Malta: Impact on permit renewals

The most consequential aspect of this measure is its direct link to permit renewal durations. For workers employed in roles considered low-skilled, successful completion of the course and examination opens the door to a two-year permit renewal, replacing the standard one-year renewal cycle. Where employment is considered higher-skilled, the two-year extension is granted on the basis of training. In all cases, the renewal period must be supported by a valid employment contract.

For those operating under specialised immigration schemes, renewals of up to three years are available under the Key Employment Initiative (KEI), the Specialist Employment Initiative (SEI), and the EU Blue Card directive. A three-year renewal may also be granted to someone who has obtained a higher-level skills card in tourism and holds a three-year employment contract.

Policy Context

This initiative forms part of the Malta Labour Migration Policy, which aims to introduce greater stability in the labour market by ensuring that trained workers who have integrated into Maltese society are rewarded with more secure and longer-term permit arrangements.

What this means for employers and TCN employees

From a practical standpoint, this development introduces a new compliance consideration for both employers and their TCN workforce. Workers seeking longer permit renewals must now plan ahead to enrol in, complete, and pass the integration course before their renewal falls due. Employers, in turn, should be aware of how these requirements may affect workforce planning, particularly in sectors that rely heavily on low-skilled TCN labour and where annual permit renewals have been the norm.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.