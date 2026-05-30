Overhaul Of Malta’s Sectoral Employment Standards

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Malta’s latest legal reform introduces a wide-ranging set of employment protections aimed at strengthening minimum working conditions across a number of sectors. This series of notable amendments were enacted on the 30 of April 2026 through Legal Notices 112 to143 of 2026 and are set to come into force within 2 months from publication, thereby providing employers operating within the affected sectors with a transitional period to align their employment practices accordingly. These reforms collectively replace various Wages Council regulations that had long governed minimum employment conditions across Malta’s workforce. The result is a modernised, coherent framework that increases the conditions of work for workers in a broad range of industries — from private security and retail, to hospitals, schools, hotels, cinemas, and more.

A central feature of the reform is the introduction and consolidation of minimum employment standards applicable to employees falling within the scope of the relevant orders. These include, weekly wages and minimum daily and weekly rest periods, minimum overtime rates, as well as annual vacation leave and sick leave allowances. In line with the broader objective of ensuring fair remuneration, the orders provide that employees are entitled to wages or minimum remuneration for all time during which they are present at the premises of their employer, or at any other place where they are required to be for work.

A notable and universally applied change is the obligation on employers to bear the cost of workplace requirements placed on their staff. Where an employee is required to wear a uniform in the performance of their duties, such uniform must be supplied by the employer free of charge. The same obligation applies to personal protective equipment, which must also be provided at no cost to the employee in accordance with the applicable occupational health and safety requirements. This applies across every sector covered by the reform, from retail workers to hospital auxiliaries.

The reform also addresses the education sector through specific provisions relating to teachers, providing for minimum remuneration where teachers are required to perform non-teaching duties outside their normal teaching hours, and further regulating the conditions of work of non-teaching employees.

Another noteworthy development is the introduction of enhanced protections relating to Sunday work. Employees may only be required to work on Sundays where they have given their written consent. Crucially, an employee not consenting to work on Sundays must face no consequence for such decision. This protection draws a clear line on the fact that Sunday work is a matter of choice, not coercion.

The reform acknowledges the distinct demands placed on shift workers establishing night shift allowances and providing that shift employees are entitled to a shift premium or additional payment, depending on the applicable sectoral provisions.

Some of the most distinctive protections in the entire package are directed towards healthcare workers. Employees in any hospital are entitled to a free meal on each working day, tea in the morning and afternoon. Beyond daily welfare, whenever whole-time employees sustain any injury or contract any disease while on duty, they are entitled to leave on full pay for the whole duration of such injury or disease. This is a meaningful safety net for those working in clinical environments where occupational risk is an everyday reality.

Across all of the amended orders, a consistent overarching principle applies – if there is a collective agreement applicable to the class of employees covered by an order, the more favourable conditions in such agreement or in the order shall prevail. This approach ensures that collectively bargained gains are preserved, while simultaneously guaranteeing that employees without the benefit of a collective agreement are not left behind.

Collectively, these amendments represent another step towards the continued modernisation of Malta’s employment law framework. They signal a deliberate effort to bring Malta’s sectoral employment law into step with contemporary workplace realities and evolving European standards. For employees across the relevant sectors, the reforms deliver tangible improvements — in pay, in protection, and in dignity at work.

From an employer’s perspective, these reforms necessitate a careful review of existing payroll structures, contractual documentation, workplace policies, and operational practices to ensure compliance with the new obligations by such time as they become effective. Employers operating within affected sectors should therefore take proactive steps to assess their current arrangements and implement any necessary adjustments ahead of the reforms coming into force.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.