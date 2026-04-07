9 Ways To Support Neurodiversity At Work

Today marks the 2026 observance of World Autism Awareness Day. It’s a moment to consider how employers can better recognise and support neurodiversity at work.

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Today marks the 2026 observance of World Autism Awareness Day. It’s a moment to consider how employers can better recognise and support neurodiversity at work. With this in mind, we outline nine practical steps organisations can take to foster neuroinclusive workplace environments.

1. Inclusive recruitment

During recruitment, use inclusive language and make it clear that you welcome neurodiversity.

2. Design roles inclusively

Design roles and environments that enable neurodivergent employees’ to excel, helping attract and retain a wider pool of talent.

3. Appropriate use of language

Use clear, respectful language when discussing neurodiversity and neurodivergence in the workplace. Where possible, ensure language is guided by individuals’ preferences.

4. Good leadership

Senior leadership should highlight their commitment to diversity and inclusion and embed this in the culture of the organisation.

5. Good communication

Work collaboratively with neurodiverse employees to develop solutions to any issues they have and make appropriate adjustments.

6. Awareness training and staff networks

Provide training to everyone to help embed a culture of diversity and help people develop an understanding of neurodiversity and neurodivergence. Staff networks can also play an important role in raising awareness and supporting ongoing learning across the organisation.

7. Supporting employees through change

Plan workplace changes thoughtfully, recognising the value of predictability and clear communication to support employees.

8. Establish a neuroinclusion policy

Create a neuroinclusion policy that clearly sets out the organisation’s commitment to neurodiversity, including what support is available. Involve neurodivergent employees or staff networks in shaping the policy, and review it regularly.

9. Plan any new spaces inclusively

Try to ensure there are private as well open-plan spaces to work in;

avoid bright office lights and choose low-stimulant colours for walls and office furniture;

provide trays and filing drawers etc., to let people organise their personal space; and

make sure office equipment has clear, visible instructions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.