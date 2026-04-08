Pay GAP IQ: A Smarter Way To Comply With The EU Pay Transparency Directive

Prepare to meet your obligations under the EU Pay Transparency Directive with our single, integrated service, PayGapIQ. We help you analyse your pay gaps, produce fully compliant reports and stay ahead with your obligations.

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Prepare to meet your obligations under the EU Pay Transparency Directive with our single, integrated service, PayGapIQ. We help you analyse your pay gaps, produce fully compliant reports and stay ahead with your obligations.

If you have operations in the EU, don't risk non-compliance with your pay transparency obligations. If you are in scope, you will need to produce a detailed gender pay gap report and, if that reveals a pay gap of 5% or more within a job category that cannot objectively justify or close within six months, your organisation will need to carry out a joint pay assessment (a detailed pay audit) in cooperation with worker representatives.

How PayGapIQ helps

PayGapIQ is an integrated service combining automated data processing with expert employment law support so you can move from analysis to action with confidence.

What is included:

Bespoke legal advice to ensure compliance with the Directive, whether on addressing identified pay gaps or creating legally sound, objective justifications for pay disparities

to ensure compliance with the Directive, whether on addressing identified pay gaps or creating legally sound, objective justifications for pay disparities Comprehensive pay gap analysis that identifies gaps and offers solutions for addressing or justifying them, combining automated data processing with expert legal knowledge

that identifies gaps and offers solutions for addressing or justifying them, combining automated data processing with expert legal knowledge Compliance‑ready reporting, providing clear, concise documentation fully aligned with the Directive and ready for submission to authorities.

clear, concise documentation fully aligned with the Directive and ready for submission to authorities. Strategic interventions to help safeguard your organisation against potential claims.

help safeguard your organisation against potential claims. Continuous monitoring and updates to ensure ongoing compliance, reducing the risk of penalties or reputational damage.

Get pay transparency ready

Don't wait until the Directive is fully implemented. Each pay cycle is an opportunity to make meaningful changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.