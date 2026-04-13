Smart Working: New Rules And Sanctions For Italian Employers Effective As Of 7 April 2026

As of 7 April 2026, law no. 34/2026 has entered into force, introducing significant changes regarding smart-working arrangements in Italy.

At K&L Gates, we foster an inclusive and collaborative environment across our fully integrated global platform that enables us to diligently combine the knowledge and expertise of our lawyers and policy professionals to create teams that provide exceptional client solutions. With offices worldwide, we represent leading global corporations in every major industry, capital markets participants, and ambitious middle-market and emerging growth companies. Our lawyers also serve public sector entities, educational institutions, philanthropic organizations, and individuals. We are leaders in legal issues related to industries critical to the economies of both the developed and developing worlds—including technology, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more.

Article Insights

Roberto Podda’s articles from K&L Gates LLP are most popular: in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union K&L Gates LLP are most popular: within Immigration, Law Practice Management and Transport topic(s)

As of 7 April 2026, law no. 34/2026 has entered into force, introducing significant changes regarding smart-working arrangements in Italy.

In particular, the law strengthens Italian employers’ health and safety obligations towards employees working remotely. It provides that:

The employer must deliver a written information notice to both the employee and the Health and Safety Representative at least annually that must identify general and specific risks connected with remote working, including those related to the use of display screen equipment; and

Employees remain under a duty to cooperate in the implementation of preventive measures.

The provision applies to all Italian employers, regardless of company size.

Importantly, failure to provide the written notice triggers sanctions under Article 55 of Legislative Decree no. 81/2008, including:

Imprisonment from two to four months; and

Fines of up to EUR€7,403.96.

The reform confirms a consolidated trend aimed at identifying the written information notice as the key tool for ensuring compliance with health and safety obligations in remote working regime, in light of the specific risk profile associated with this working model.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.