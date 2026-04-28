Employment Law Update: What Employers In Ireland Need To Prepare For Now

Significant changes to Ireland’s employment law landscape are approaching, with new transparency, pension and equality obligations set to materially increase compliance and litigation risk for employers.

Walkers is a leading international law firm which advises on the laws of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Ireland and Jersey. From our 10 offices, we provide legal, corporate and fiduciary services to global corporations, financial institutions, capital markets participants and investment fund managers.

Article Insights

Dermot Casserly’s articles from Walkers are most popular: within Employment and HR topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel

in Ireland

with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services, Consumer Industries and Healthcare industries

Significant changes to Ireland’s employment law landscape are approaching, with new transparency, pension and equality obligations set to materially increase compliance and litigation risk for employers. Against this backdrop, preparation rather than reaction will be key.

In our recent Employment Law Update webinar, we explored what these developments mean in practice, from the implementation of the EU Pay Transparency Directive and pensions auto enrolment to recent case law illustrating how compensation awards and equality claims are evolving. The session was chaired by Dermot Casserly, our head of Employment in Ireland, with contributions from senior associate Alison Martin and guest speaker Cathy McGrady BL.

Pay Transparency Directive: Preparing for a major compliance shift

Dermot Casserly opened the session with an overview of the EU Pay Transparency Directive (EU) 2023/970, which must be implemented into Irish law by 7 June 2026. While implementing legislation and practical guidance are still awaited, the Directive represents a significant strengthening of the principle of equal pay for equal work and work of equal value.

The Directive introduces extensive obligations for employers, including at recruitment stage. Employers will be required to disclose initial pay or pay ranges in job advertisements, ensure job titles and recruitment processes are gender neutral, and avoid asking candidates about pay history or current remuneration. Contractual pay secrecy clauses will no longer be permitted, marking a significant cultural shift for many organisations.

Employees will gain new information rights, including the right to request details of their own pay and average pay levels by gender for comparable roles. Employers must provide this information within two months and must inform employees annually of their rights and how to exercise them.

A further key change is the shift in the burden of proof in equal pay claims, requiring employers to demonstrate that pay differences are objectively justified. With compensation claims potentially including back pay without any time limit, litigation risk and financial exposure are expected to increase.

Gender pay gap reporting obligations will also expand. Employers will be required to report gaps by categories of worker, broken down by basic and variable pay. Where an unjustified pay gap of 5% or more persists within a category, a joint pay assessment involving employee representatives may be triggered. These requirements will be phased in based on employer headcount from 2027.

We emphasised that compliance should be treated as a significant project rather than a box ticking exercise, with early audits of pay structures, job architecture and HR data forming a critical part of preparation.

Pensions auto enrolment: New statutory obligations for employers

Alison Martin provided an update on Ireland’s new pensions auto enrolment regime, which went live in January 2026. The system introduced a mandatory workplace retirement savings framework for employees who are not already members of a qualifying pension arrangement.

Eligible employees will be automatically enrolled, with contributions made by the employee, the employer and the State on a phased basis. For employers, the regime brings new compliance, cost and operational challenges, including payroll and HR system updates, pension scheme assessments and clear employee communications.

Alison highlighted common risk areas, including employee misclassification, failures to meet notification requirements, delays in remitting contributions and errors arising from the use of basic rather than gross pay when calculating contributions.

Case law update: Compensation trends and equality developments

Cathy McGrady BL closed the session with a case law update focusing on compensation trends and equality legislation.

Recent unfair dismissal decisions show an increasingly detailed approach to compensation calculations, particularly where restrictive covenants apply. In Michael Kiely v Hyph Ireland Limited, the Labour Court confirmed that an employee should not be penalised for complying with a contractual non compete clause when mitigating loss, resulting in an increased award.

The Gary Rooney v Twitter International Unlimited Company decisions further demonstrate the courts’ willingness to scrutinise how bonuses and equity incentives are treated when calculating remuneration and financial loss, with recent Labour Court findings significantly reducing compensation.

Cathy also addressed an important development under the Equal Status Act in XTX Markets Technologies Limited v Aviva Investors Liquidity Fund PLC, where the High Court confirmed that a corporate legal person may have standing to bring a discrimination claim. The decision broadens potential exposure for service providers and reflects a purposive interpretation of equality legislation.

Looking ahead

The webinar concluded with a discussion on emerging trends, including increased regulatory burden, remote and flexible working, DEI considerations and the likelihood of further workforce restructuring in 2026.

Overall, the message for employers was consistent. Legislative reform and evolving case law are raising expectations around transparency, documentation and objective decision making. Early preparation and proactive review remain the most effective tools for managing risk.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.