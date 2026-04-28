New Miscarriage Leave And Parental Bereavement Leave Introduced In Malta

Malta has enacted significant legislative reforms introducing dedicated paid leave for miscarriage and parental bereavement, recognising the profound impact of pregnancy loss and child death on employees. These new regulations establish clear entitlements, reimbursement mechanisms, and employment protections while ensuring confidentiality and safeguarding workers against discrimination.

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Recent legislative reforms have strengthened employee protections in Malta by introducing dedicated paid leave entitlements for miscarriage and parental bereavement. These measures recognise the physical, emotional and psychological impact of pregnancy loss and the death of a child, while safeguarding employment rights and ensuring confidentiality.

The new Miscarriage Leave Regulations grant seven days of fully paid leave to employees and their partners following a miscarriage occurring before the 22nd week of pregnancy, with no minimum service requirement. In parallel, Special Parental Bereavement Leave now entitles parents who lose a child under the age of eighteen to seven days of paid leave, replacing the previously limited sector-based entitlement. Both regimes establish clear reimbursement mechanisms and reinforce protection against discrimination or dismissal.

Act 274 of 2025 establishes the new Miscarriage Leave Regulations (S.L. 452.138 of the Laws of Malta). This new legal entitlement provides employees with seven days of fully paid leave in the event of a miscarriage occurring before the 22nd week of pregnancy. This entitlement is extended to all workers, irrespective of contract type, and includes both the individual affected and their partner.

There is no minimum service requirement, and this leave is granted independently of any other statutory leave provisions. Employees are required to submit a medical certificate within two days upon returning to work, and employers may recover associated costs from the Department of Social Security. Employment rights will remain safeguarded and all related information shall be treated as confidential. Employees returning from miscarriage leave are safeguarded against discrimination and dismissal and retain all previous rights and benefits. Dismissal for applying for or using miscarriage leave, even during probation, is illegal under the Regulations.

Special parental bereavement leave

Act 275 of 2025 amends the Minimum Special Leave Entitlement Regulations (S.L. 452.101 of the Laws of Malta) and introduces the Special Parental Bereavement Leave. Parents who experience the loss of a child under eighteen years of age are now entitled to seven days of paid Special Parental Bereavement Leave. This measure replaces the previous allocation of one or two days (in accordance to their specific employment sector), offering expanded support for grieving families. The entitlement is paid, distinct from other forms of leave, and calculated based on the employee's basic wage. Full-time employees are entitled to their standard remuneration, part-time employees receive payment proportionate to their contracted hours, and self-employed individuals are compensated in accordance with the applicable median wage.

Employers are responsible for covering the first one or two days (in accordance with the bereavement leave entitlement specific to that employee's sector), while the remaining days are funded by the government. Employers must apply for reimbursement from the Department for Social Security within three months, and the refund is limited to days taken specifically as Special Parental Bereavement Leave.

Originally published 26 March, 2025

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