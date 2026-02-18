Ius Laboris’s articles from Ius Laboris are most popular:

Delphius is an AI-powered global employment law intelligence platform built for HR, in-house legal and compliance teams managing multi-country workforces.

In a fast-moving regulatory environment, HR and legal teams are under constant pressure to find reliable answers quickly, anticipate change, and make confident decisions across multiple jurisdictions. Delphius has been built precisely to meet those needs.

What is Delphius?

Delphius is an AI-driven employment law platform that enables users to:

get instant answers to day-to-day employment law questions across 50+ countries

track enacted and upcoming legal changes by jurisdiction

identify the right local Ius Laboris expert for follow-up support

build a personalised feed by country, topic and risk area

reduce time spent searching, comparing sources and validating information

The platform currently covers employment law information across 50+ countries, making it an invaluable resource for organisations operating internationally or managing cross-border workforces.

Designed for real-world use

Unlike traditional legal research tools, Delphius is designed around how HR and in-house legal teams actually work. Users can ask day-to-day questions in plain language, such as how to manage dismissals, working time queries or transformation exercises.

Delphius is also home to carefully curated and regularly updated content from our experts on key employment developments. This includes mooted and upcoming regulatory changes, together with changes that have recently been enacted or have taken effect. With these insights, users can stay ahead of developments and plan with confidence.

Direct access to trusted experts

One of Delphius' defining features is the ability it gives users to connect directly with our local legal experts. In every answerDelphius identifies and points users to the relevant Ius Laborisexpertfor quick and easy follow‑up. This means users can seamlessly move from AI-generated insight to human advice whenever additional support is required.

Personalised, relevant, and efficient

Delphius allows users to personalise their experience by selecting the countries, topics, and developments that matter most to them. This creates a focused homepage that surfaces relevant updates and insights, saving time and reducing information overload.

Whether you are an HR professional tracking legislative change, an in-house counsel supporting multiple regions, or a compliance professional managing risk, Delphius adapts to your priorities.

Built for the future of legal collaboration

Delphius is more than a research tool. It represents a new way of delivering legal knowledge – combining AI efficiency with human expertise to improve decision-making, collaboration, and client service.

Delphius provides trusted guidance and insights curated and validated by leading employment lawyers; it is not legal advice and does not replace tailored advice from a qualified legal professional.

