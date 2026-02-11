Belgian Government Introduces Draft Labor Law Reform: Key Changes On Work Rules, Part-Time Work, Night Work, And Notice Periods

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway#1

The draft law aims to modernize Belgian labor law by offering employers more flexibility with respect to work regulations, night work, and part-time work arrangements, with an anticipated entry into force of April 1, 2026.

Key takeaway#2

The minimum weekly working time for part-time workers would be reduced from one-third to one-tenth of a full-time schedule, and the general prohibition on night work would be abolished.

Key takeaway#3

For employment contracts commencing on or after April 1, 2026, the maximum notice period in the case of dismissal by the employer would be capped at 52 weeks (applicable from 17 years of seniority onward).

On February 3, 2026, the Belgian government submitted a draft law containing various labor-related provisions. The draft legislation aims to modernize Belgian labor law and includes significant changes to work regulations, minimum working time for part-time employees, night work restrictions, and notice period rules.

This alert summarizes the key proposed changes that may impact employers operating in Belgium.

Greater Flexibility in Work Regulations

Under current law, all full-time work schedules applied within the company must be individually included in the work regulations, as well as all fixed part-time schedules that cannot be fully incorporated into a (full-time) schedule already set out in the work regulations.

The draft law aims to provide more flexibility. Instead of listing every specific schedule, employers would be allowed to include a general framework that establishes the normal working hours within the company and defines the time periods during which work can be performed.

This framework would need to specify:

The days of the week on which work may be scheduled.

The daily time window during which work may be performed.

Minimum and maximum daily working hours.

Normal and maximum weekly working hours.

Practical impact: This change would provide employers with more flexibility. As long as a full-time or fixed part-time schedule fits entirely within this framework, it will no longer be required for the work regulations to also include schedules separately.

Reduction of Minimum Weekly Working Time for Part-Time Workers

Current Belgian law generally requires part-time employment contracts to provide for a minimum weekly working time of at least one third of a full-time schedule. The proposal seeks to reduce this threshold to one tenth.

Practical impact: This change would allow employers to hire workers for very limited weekly hours.

Liberalization of Night Work

Belgian law currently contains a general prohibition on night work, defined as work performed between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., subject to various exceptions. The draft law wishes to abolish this general prohibition.

It also provides that, for employees hired from April 1, 2026, onward by employers in the distribution sector and related sectors (including e-commerce), night-work premiums and benefits would be maintained but adjusted. Instead of applying to all work between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m., these premiums would only apply to work performed between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. (unless otherwise provided by post-April 1, 2026, collective labor agreement or work regulations).

However, for the following two categories of workers, the general night-work timeframe (8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.) remains unchanged, and thus such workers retain their full entitlement to existing night-work premiums and benefits:

Workers not employed in the distribution sector or related sectors (including e-commerce).

Workers already employed before April 1, 2026, by an employer in the distribution sector or related sectors (including e-commerce).

Practical impact: The liberalization of night work would make it easier for employers to organize work during evening and night hours. It would also reduce labor costs for employees hired from April 1, 2026, onward who work between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. in retail, distribution, and e-commerce.

Cap on Maximum Notice Period

For employment contracts that commence from April 1, 2026, the draft law introduces a cap on the maximum notice period when notice is given by the employer.

Under current law, notice periods can extend well beyond 52 weeks for very long-tenured employees. However, if the draft law passes, employees hired from April 1, 2026, onward would see their maximum notice period capped at 52 weeks once they reach 17 years of seniority.

Practical impact: This measure limits the maximum financial and time commitment employers face when terminating employees hired from April 1, 2026, onward.

Recommendations for employers

If adopted, these reforms will present new opportunities for employers, who are encouraged to take the following preparatory steps:

Evaluate the opportunity to streamline work regulations by adopting a general framework that defines applicable time slots and working time limits, rather than listing each schedule individually.

Consider part-time recruitment opportunities with reduced minimum hours (down to one tenth of a full-time schedule) and identify positions for which such arrangements may be suitable.

For employers in the distribution and e-commerce sectors, assess the financial implications of the liberalization of night work and adjust schedules accordingly for employees hired from April 1, 2026, onward.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.