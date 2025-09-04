Social Security Code Amendments On Monetary Benefits In Bulgaria

Current Legal Framework

As of July 1, 2025, there was no explicit prohibition in the Bulgarian labor legislation preventing individuals on leave for pregnancy and childbirth, childcare leave for a child up to the age of 2, adoption leave for a child up to the age of 5, or childcare leave for a child up to the age of 8 by the father (or adoptive parent), from working under an additional employment contract.

In practice, this allowed individuals to receive full financial compensation from state social security under one employment relationship, while simultaneously receiving remuneration under another.

The Purpose Behind the Legislative Amendments

The legislative amendments aim to eliminate the possibility of concluding additional employment contracts during these types of leave, thereby preventing individuals simultaneously receiving full compensation and salary. According to the rationale behind the amendments, these types of leave are targeted measures provided to working parents and adoptive parents to enable them to care for their children in a family environment until they reach a certain age.

Benefits Offered by the New Rules

The changes affect the following types of benefits: a)temporary incapacity for work, maternity benefits for pregnancy and childbirth (up to 410 days), childcare leave for a child up to the age of 2, adoption leave for a child up to the age of 5, and b)childcare leave for a child up to the age of 8 taken by the father or adoptive parent.

New Restrictions Effective July 1, 2025

Starting from July 1, 2025, parents who enter additional employment contracts will no longer be entitled to receive full compensation from the state under their primary employment contract.

Exceptions

However, full compensation will not be suspended if, during the respective leave, a civil contract is concluded under conditions that are not considered as employment and are not subject to social insurance contributions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.