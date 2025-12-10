Legal News - December 25

William Fry are most popular:
Welcome to our monthly update, featuring a curated selection of articles published over the past month.
- Minimum Pension Contributions Accelerated
under Auto-Enrolment
As the launch of My Future Fund (MFF) approaches, the Department of Social Protection has written to various pensions bodies warning employers against illegally obliging employees to join pension schemes that provide only nominal employer contributions. The Department has cautioned against such practices and intends to implement regulations to introduce minimum contribution rates.
- Europe's Digital Rulebook is being
Rewritten
The European Commission has released its Digital Omnibus package – a reform that overhauls significant parts of the EU's digital regulatory framework. It will introduce important changes across data law, cybersecurity, digital identity and the AI Act. The package promises efficiency and lower compliance costs, but it also injects new uncertainty into the EU's most ambitious technology law.
- European Parliament agrees Position on
Changes to CSRD and CSDDD
The European Parliament (EP) adopted its negotiating position on the sustainability Omnibus package in November. Trilogue negotiations are now taking place between the EP, Council and Commission aimed at finalising the new legislation over the coming weeks. 2026 looks set to see a very high percentage of companies being taken out of scope of the CSRD and CSDDD.
- Getty Images v Stability AI – The
Most Important AI Legal Decision to Date
This UK case provides a framework for understanding AI models. It is one of the most impactful decisions to-date on the nature of artificial intelligence, AI models, data storage for training purposes and copyright law.
- Fitness and Probity: CP160 – Central Bank
publishes Feedback Statement and Revised
Guidance
The Central Bank of Ireland (CBI) has published a feedback statement on amendments to the Fitness and Probity Regime following a consultation with industry (CP160). The CBI has also published the fitness and probity standards 2025 and revised guidance on the standards of fitness and probity effective 20 November.
- Government publishes Biomethane
Sustainability Charter – a Key Milestone for Renewable Gas in
Ireland
This publication marks a pivotal moment in the Government's plans to develop the State's biomethane sector. The Government, as proposed in the Climate Action Plan, intends for this sector of being capable of delivering up to 10% of Ireland's current gas demand by 2030.
- Landmark Climate Law Judicial Review
Decision involving Tesco – "emissions-causing"
projects
William Fry acted for Tesco in successfully defending an application to appeal planning permission for a new Tesco store. The judgment provides helpful commentary on the steps to consider in cases involving decisions on "emissions-causing" projects under the Climate Action and Low Carbon Development Act 2015. This case highlights the growing trend of including climate-related grounds in judicial review cases.
- EU Payment Services Legislation is Agreed
– PSR/PSD3
Negotiators for the Council and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on the Payment Services Regulation (PSR) and the Third Payment Services Directive (PSD3). The PSR and PSD3 aim to harmonise payment services and strengthen fraud prevention across the EU and ensure fair competition among payment service providers.
- Radical Changes Ahead for Sustainable
Investment Funds: SFDR 2.0
The European Commission has unveiled its landmark SFDR 2.0 proposal, promising to reshape the regulatory landscape for asset managers and investment funds across Europe. This long-awaited proposal aims to simplify compliance while raising the bar for sustainability standards. It also introduces three clear product categories classified under Transition, ESG Basics, and Sustainable.
In-Shorts
- William Fry launches Data Act Guide
- Asset Management & Investment Funds Update – November 2025
- The Workplace Relations Act 2015: A Ten-Year Retrospective
William Fry Spotlight
- William Fry Appoints Jason Milne as Partner and
Head of Environment & Planning Group
We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Milne as Partner and Head of its Environment & Planning Group.
- William Fry Wins European Finance Team of the
Year
We are proud to announce that it has been awarded European Finance Team of the Year at The Lawyer Awards 2025. Click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.