ARTICLE
10 December 2025

Act Now: Register For My Future Fund Before 31 December

AC
Arthur Cox

Contributor

Arthur Cox logo
Arthur Cox is one of Ireland’s leading law firms. For almost 100 years, we have been at the forefront of developments in the legal profession in Ireland. Our practice encompasses all aspects of corporate and business law. The firm has offices in Dublin, Belfast, London, New York and Silicon Valley.
Explore Firm Details
As the 1 January 2026 implementation date for pensions automatic enrolment is fast approaching, the Government is continuing to engage with employers and the pensions industry...
Ireland Employment and HR
Philip Smith,Sarah McCague,Deirdre Cummins
+6 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Arthur Cox are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance and Strategy topic(s)

As the 1 January 2026 implementation date for pensions automatic enrolment is fast approaching, the Government is continuing to engage with employers and the pensions industry with information about My Future Fund. Registration is now open for the My Future Fund portal, which is the online system via which employers will interact with My Future Fund.

What employers need to do:

  • Register on the portal and complete your employer profile by 31 December 2025.
  • Once registered, set up a payment method.
  • Expect notifications and communications from the National Auto-Enrolment Retirement Savings Authority ("NAERSA") via the portal.

Please note that even employers who have been preparing for auto-enrolment and believe all employees are in "exempt employment" are strongly advised to register on the portal. This is to ensure that employers are in a position to respond to communications from NAERSA in a timely manner, making registration a practical necessity.

An upcoming change to "exempt employment" requirements

The Government has indicated that it intends to introduce regulations setting minimum standards for existing occupational pension schemes and personal retirement savings accounts ("PRSAs") in order for their members to qualify as being in "exempt employment" under auto-enrolment legislation. In particular we would note that:

  • If the contribution structure under the scheme or PRSA does not meet these standards, employers may need to consider amending their arrangements to meet the new minimum standards to ensure employees remain in exempt employment or alternatively may be required to enrol those employees into My Future Fund.
  • Details of these minimum standards and timing of the regulations are not yet available, but we will keep you updated as and when they are published.
  • As there is uncertainty at the moment in relation to what will be contained in the regulations, we are generally advising our clients to adopt a "wait and see" approach until the detail of the regulations is known.

This article contains a general summary of developments and is not a complete or definitive statement of the law. Specific legal advice should be obtained where appropriate.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Philip Smith
Philip Smith
Photo of Sarah McCague
Sarah McCague
Photo of Daniel Watters
Daniel Watters
Photo of Deirdre Cummins
Deirdre Cummins
Photo of Michael Shovlin
Michael Shovlin
Photo of Ross Neill
Ross Neill
Photo of Alan Harney
Alan Harney
Photo of Katie Lawless
Katie Lawless
Photo of Martha McGarry
Martha McGarry
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More