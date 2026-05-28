A Rising Tide: What FSPO Complaint Trends Mean For Pension Schemes

The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman has released its 2025 Overview revealing significant trends in pension scheme complaints over the past five years.

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The Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman (the FSPO) has recently published its Overview of Complaints 2025 (the 2025 Overview).

This provides a detailed analysis of the categories of complaints received by the FSPO, including those relating to pension schemes.

For pension providers, the 2025 Overview highlights a number of longstanding and recurring issues. In particular, the FSPO continues to see complaints arising from:

maladministration;

incorrect calculation of pension benefits; and

failures to provide information, or the provision of incorrect information.

This article reviews the main trends in FSPO complaints emerging from recent years and highlights practical areas of focus for pension providers.

Five-Year Lookback: Complaints Relating to Pension Schemes

Number of complaints related to pension schemes since 2021

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 186 233 336 348 276

Total Complaints related to Pension Schemes since 2021: circa 1,379

Increase in Complaints related to Pension Schemes since 2021: 48%

Key Findings

Prior to 2025, complaints relating to pension schemes had increased year on year, culminating in record figures in 2023 and 2024. While the 2025 Overview marks a welcome reduction compared with 2024, complaints remain materially higher than previous levels.

Although complaints concerning pension schemes continue to represent a relatively small proportion of the FSPO’s overall caseload (circa 4%), the sustained growth over the past five years is notable.

The vast majority of pension-related complaints in 2025 concerned occupational pension schemes, accounting for approximately 86% of all pension scheme cases. Most of the remaining complaints related to Personal Retirement Savings Accounts (PRSA).

According to the 2025 Overview, the key issues reported in relation to pension schemes were:

Maladministration;

Calculation of pension benefits;

Failure to provide information/ correct information;

Customer service; and

Provision of incorrect or unsuitable advice (post-sale).

Recurring Themes

Maladministration, benefit calculation errors and failure to provide information are recurring themes in FSPO complaints relating to pension schemes. This highlights the importance of comprehensive and accurate record‑keeping and clear communication with members.

Notably, the provision of unsuitable advice is identified as an emerging concern in the 2025 Overview. This development suggests an increased risk of complaints regarding post‑sale interactions and guidance provided to members.

Looking ahead to 2026, there could also be potential complaints arising under the new State automatic enrolment retirement savings system, MyFutureFund. Participants in MyFutureFund have the right, in certain circumstances, to refer complaints to the FSPO.

Interaction with the Pensions Authority

In general, the FSPO has more limited enforcement powers in relation to complaints against pension providers than against financial service providers. In the case of a pension provider, the FSPO can only direct financial rectification up to the actual loss of benefit. However, the FSPO also has the power to inform the Pensions Authority when it considers such a referral appropriate.

According to the 2025 Overview, the FSPO did not refer any complaints to the Pensions Authority in 2025. However, it has done so in previous years. In 2024, the FSPO referred a case to the Pensions Authority in which a retiree was forced to end their retirement due to the miscalculation of their pension benefits. Given the nature and duration of the error, the FSPO determined that referral to the Pensions Authority was warranted for such action as it might consider appropriate. The FSPO is more likely to refer a matter to the Pensions Authority if there appears to be a wider systemic issue within a pension scheme. Pension providers should bear this risk in mind when considering complaints. Any complaints that have a risk of becoming contentious or progressing to the FSPO need to be carefully considered and appropriate legal advice should be sought.

Conclusion

While the reduction in complaints relating to pension schemes in 2025 is encouraging, the broader upward trend in recent years emphasises the need for ongoing vigilance. Pension providers should consider the following measures:

review member communications to ensure accuracy and clarity;

seek legal advice when dealing with non‑standard requests or upon receipt of a complaint;

ensure familiarity with, and adherence to, internal dispute resolution procedures; and

proactively investigate and engage with members at an early stage when issues arise.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.